Report: Homeownership rates surge but race and wealth gaps persist

NEW HOMES: A new multifamily development in the United States is shown. The homeownership rate for Black Americans is nearly 30 percentage points lower than for White Americans, which was 72.1% in 2020, according to NAR. The gap is narrower for other race groups, with 61.7% of Asian Americans owning homes and a homeownership rate of 51.1% for Hispanic Americans. Simon Hogan/Shutterstock