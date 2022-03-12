Report: Homeownership rates surge but race and wealth gaps persist

While 2020 is a year most people would like to forget, by at least one metric it was memorable in a positive way: The U.S. homeownership rate rose by 1.3% to 65.5% compared with 2019, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Approximately 2.6 million more households became homeowners in 2020 compared with 2019.
However, the race gap in homeownership remains a persistent problem, with the homeownership rate for Black Americans at 43.4% in 2020, lower than the 44.2% who owned homes in 2010. The homeownership rate for Black Americans is nearly 30 percentage points lower than for White Americans, which was 72.1% in 2020, according to NAR. The gap is narrower for other race groups, with 61.7% of Asian Americans owning homes and a homeownership rate of 51.1% for Hispanic Americans.
Multiple factors contribute to the gap, which NAR researchers found is tied in part to affordability issues. Home prices have risen approximately 30% since 2019, which is equivalent to about $80,000 on the typical home. At the same time, inventory of homes for sale has declined to less than 1 million.
About half of homes in the United States that are listed for sale are affordable to households with at least $100,000 in income. On a national basis, 35% of White households, 25% of Hispanic households and just 20% of Black households earn at least $100,000, while nearly half of Asian households earn that amount.
Some other findings by NAR's researchers include:
Black households – 41% – are the most likely to have student loan debt and have the largest median student loan balance of $45,000.
Black and Hispanic loan applicants were more likely to be rejected for a mortgage – 7% of each group – than White, 4%, and Asian, 3%.
Homeownership is often the largest contributor to household wealth.
Homeowners have about 40 times the net worth of renters, according to Federal Reserve data in 2019 that showed homeowners had a median net worth of $255,000 while renters had a median net worth of $6,300.
NAR's recent report on "Housing Wealth Gains for the Rising Middle-Class Markets," analyzes the impact of rising home values on middle-income households, defined by NAR as those who earn 80 to 200% of area median income. In 58% of metro areas, the number of middle-income homeowners increased between 2010 and 2020.
The markets with the biggest increase in middle-income homeowners and wealth gains associated with rising home values include Phoenix, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Fort Myers, Fla., and Riverside-San Bernardino, Calif. However, some markets saw declines in middle-income homeowners. The markets with the biggest losses include New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Detroit.
NAR's analysis found that the share of low-income homeowners dropped significantly from 38.1% of all homeowners in 2010 to 27.2% in 2020.
While the overall number of middle-income homeowners rose in that decade, the share of all homeowners that are middle-income declined from 45.5% in 2010 to 43% in 2020. The share of homeowners who are considered high-income rose from 16.4% in 2010 to 29.8% in 2020.