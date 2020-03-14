A Guam representative for 72SOLD, an online business that connects homebuyers and sellers in an auction-type selling platform, has been named.
72SOLD announced Friday its Guam representative is Leah M. del Mundo of Living On Guam Realty.
The international program has been featured in Forbes magazine and national TV networks such ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC, a 72SOLD press release stated
"It has done so well for home sellers in Phoenix, Arizona, where the founder, Greg Hague, is based in, and in other major U.S. markets," the release stated.
Until late 2019, the 72SOLD system was only in key cities and real estate markets in the United States. In the beginning of 2020, it expanded to include other U.S. cities and other countries.
The company hand-picks its agents to represent its brand.
One in every 10,000 agents can be a 72SOLD agent, the release stated.
"It’s easy for Guam home sellers to get a price for their home. All they need to do is go to www.72SOLDGUAM.com and enter their address," the released stated.
Del Mundo stated, "The 72SOLD Team has designed an amazing new way to sell homes in just 72 hours in an auction-like environment while the perceived value of the home is still high. Oftentimes, our homes sell for more than the asking price. ... This is the opposite of what happens with traditional real estate where a home can linger for weeks and months while the price continues to dip. Time is like acid to the price of a home."
Del Mundo further stated: “We found a way to identify virtually every single buyer for a home before we let them in the door. So instead of stringing out the process over weeks and months like traditional real estate, we identify the buyers upfront and flood them through your home at the same time. We get buyers to bid against each other which drives up the price, very similar to the auction format."
The typical commission paid to a seller's agent and the buyer's agent applies, del Mundo stated.