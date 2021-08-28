WASHINGTON - A divided Supreme Court has ended a national moratorium on evictions in parts of the country ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, removing protections for millions of Americans who have not been able to make rent payments.
A coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups in Alabama and Georgia challenged the latest extension of a moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued Aug. 3 and intended to run through Oct. 3.
In an unsigned opinion released Thursday night, the Supreme Court's conservative majority agreed that the federal agency did not have the power to order such a ban.
"It is indisputable that the public has a strong interest in combating the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant," the opinion said. "But our system does not permit agencies to act unlawfully even in pursuit of desirable ends. . . . It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here."
The court's three liberal justices dissented and said the majority's rush to end the moratorium was inappropriate and untimely.
"The public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC's judgment at this moment, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates," wrote Justice Stephen Breyer, joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
It was the second loss of the week for the Biden administration at the Supreme Court. Earlier, the conservative majority said the administration had to comply with a court ruling ordering it to reinstate a Trump-era policy that requires asylum seekers to wait outside the country before making their pleas.
In a statement Thursday night, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the eviction opinion meant "families will face the painful impact of evictions, and communities across the country will face greater risk of exposure to COVID-19."
The moratorium had already been considered once by the high court. A district judge in the District of Columbia, and several other courts around the country, said in a series of rulings that powers granted to the CDC to protect public health during a pandemic did not include a ban on evictions for those who fell behind on their payments.
But U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich stayed her order so that the administration could appeal.
Although the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to preserve what it called a "lawful and urgently needed response to an unprecedented public emergency," a majority of justices already had signaled agreement with Friedrich.
Over the objections of the court's four most conservative justices, the court in June left in place a previous version of the eviction ban that was supposed to expire at the end of July. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who cast the deciding vote in that decision, also said he believed any extension of the ban would require explicit congressional action.
Congress did not respond, however, and initially, the Biden administration said its hands were tied. After pressure from constituent groups and liberals in Congress, one of whom camped outside the U.S. Capitol to draw attention to the issue, the administration issued a new and slightly narrowed version of the moratorium. But even the president was fatalistic.
"I went ahead and did it," President Joe Biden told reporters. "But here's the deal: I can't guarantee you the court won't rule [that] we don't have that authority. But at least we'll have the ability if we have to appeal, to keep this going for a month at least - I hope longer than that."
The challengers in their brief to the court used the president's words to argue that the administration knew it was on unstable legal ground. "The only plausible explanation for the extended moratorium is that it was issued in response to political pressure from Capitol Hill for the express purpose of using litigation delays to distribute more rental assistance," their brief says. "Nearly a year of overreach is enough."
Congress originally imposed an eviction moratorium. When it expired, President Donald Trump ordered the CDC to impose one, which has been extended several times.