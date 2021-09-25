Going from renting a place to owning a home or condo offers much-desired independence and freedom, but homeownership also comes with plenty of responsibility. There are things you can do to prepare, though, including stocking your home with supplies to deal with common problems or to protect and organize your new place.
The kitchen, a workhorse space in any home, is especially vulnerable to potentially costly issues, such as beat-up surfaces, failing appliances and backed-up sinks. The right kitchen tools can help you protect your home and wallet - and make your space more functional and enjoyable on an everyday basis. We spoke with several experts to get their recommendations for must-have kitchen items. Here are their suggestions.
• A sink plunger. Sink clogs can be stressful and expensive. But according to Doyle James, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, most backed-up kitchen sinks are caused by food and liquid blockages that can be cleared with a basic kitchen plunger, also called a flat plunger or cup plunger. Look for a plunger that features a flat rubber cup at the end rather than one that has a flap that folds out.
• A trash can. Your trash can shouldn't be an afterthought; it should make functioning in your kitchen easier. Alex Varela, general manager of the cleaning company Dallas Maids, says a good trash can should be durable and stain-resistant.
• A sink caddy. To keep the area around your sink looking tidy, buy a caddy to hold your sponges, dish brush and dishwashing liquid, says professional cleaner Zeynep Mehmetoglu, co-owner of Maid Bright in Herndon, Va. Look for one that sticks to the inside of your sink to save valuable counter space.
• A comfortable kitchen mat. A runner rug is a great way to add personality and comfort to your kitchen - but typical fabric rugs aren't always a good match for kitchen spills. Sara Malek Barney, founder and principal designer at Bandd Design in Austin, suggests buying a comfortable kitchen mat that's easy to wipe down or wash.
• A dish-drying rack. Even if you have a dishwasher, you'll need a place to dry the items you hand-wash. New York-based organizing expert Caroline Solomon says the best dish-drying racks allow for adequate ventilation and drainage while being compact enough to fit comfortably on the counter adjacent to your sink.
• A kitchen utensil holder. Choose a roomy option with an internal divider that keeps utensils neatly nestled in their own compartments.
• A sink strainer. To avoid pesky drain problems, invest in a drain strainer, which will catch food scraps when you rinse or hand-wash your dishes.
• A rack for pots and pans. Stacking cookware in a cabinet might save space, but doing so can scratch the surfaces of your pots and pans. If you have room, look for a heavy-duty rack or rail that makes use of extra vertical space, whether above an island or on the wall.
• An analog thermometer. Is your food going bad too fast or coming out of the oven undercooked? Although digital thermometers are convenient, an old-fashioned thermometer is the most accurate way to keep tabs on the temperature inside your oven, refrigerator or freezer.
• Cabinet and drawer liners. Before you unpack your kitchen, make sure your drawer and cabinet surfaces are protected from crumbs, spills and other unwanted debris. Liners also preserve the life of your storage space by guarding against dents and scratches, and they help keep cabinet and drawer contents from slipping around.