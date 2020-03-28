U.S. mortgage rates fell for the first time in three weeks. But for would-be homebuyers frozen in fear of an economic meltdown, borrowing costs are no longer a prime concern.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan was 3.5%, down from 3.65% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.
Americans hunkering down in coronavirus quarantine are in no mood to shop for homes. Even if they can buy, many worry about how bad the coming recession will be, and how long it will last.
In an early sign of slipping demand, a index of applications for home-purchase loans tumbled 15% last week to its lowest level since August, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
Home sales are going to drop, no matter what mortgage rates do, said Matthew Speakman, an economist at Zillow. Eventually, the virus will pass and loan costs will start to matter again.
"In the short term, the impact of mortgage rates on home sales has weakened due to the fact there are these shelter-in-place initiatives and consumer confidence has taken a hit," Speakman said. "Where mortgage rates are going to help is when we find ourselves ready and in place to recover."