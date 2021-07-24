US sees the new real estate normal

STAR, Idaho - The new "For Sale" sign had been posted in the yard for less than 10 minutes when the first visitors started driving by the house, slowing down and stopping to take pictures. Trevor Descisciolo watched from his front lawn, trying to understand how the home he referred to as "a basic little starter" had suddenly become a destination in the far exurbs of Boise.
A few minutes later, another car pulled to the curb, and the driver rolled down his window. "Do you guys have a list price yet?" he asked.
"We're finalizing it soon," Descisciolo said. "What kind of place are you looking for?"
The driver stared for a moment and considered the house. It was a two-story craftsman in a subdivision of mass-produced homes, where identical mailboxes aligned the sidewalk and some of the cul-de-sacs backed up to cornfields. "Honestly?" he said. "At this point we're looking for pretty much anything."
In the record-setting housing market of 2021, homeownership has become the dividing line for a fractured economy that's racing toward extremes. Real estate values have surged by almost 25% since the beginning of the pandemic, creating more than $1 trillion in new wealth for existing homeowners. Many of them have used that money to buy investment properties and second homes, further driving up prices while first-time buyers increasingly struggle to afford anything at all.
Homeowners on average are now reported to have as much as 80 times greater net worth than renters, who continue to suffer disproportionately from some of the pandemic's worst effects: high rates of unemployment, eviction and a historic increase in the cost of living.
From California to Idaho
Descisciolo had moved from California to Idaho a few years earlier with his wife and two young daughters, in part because the area was still affordable for a middle-class family. He'd managed to buy their home in a new suburb called Star in 2018 with help from a relative, spending $239,000 for a new three-bedroom house with a horseshoe pit in the backyard. During the next few years, he'd watched out his back window as the Boise metropolitan area continued to expand outward, until the crop dusters slowly disappeared from the sky above his house and construction crews built another subdivision behind his backyard. Then, early in the pandemic, he'd begun to receive form letters from investors offering to buy his home. "We can pay now. We can pay cash," one read. Descisciolo started checking the estimated value of his house on Zillow, watching in disbelief as it continued to rise by $30,000 each month, until it felt to him like the only sensible thing to do was to sell and then use the proceeds to build a bigger home for his family farther from the city.
Now he walked back inside the house to meet with his real estate agent before the listing went public. Katie McFerrin was one of the top-selling agents in Boise, but she'd never had a year like this. Her business had more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. She'd already helped sell 26 homes in 2021 - all for above-asking price, with multiple offers. The question was no longer whether one of her homes would sell but for exactly how much and how quickly, and she told Descisciolo that she expected the entire process to unfold over the course of the weekend: a day or two of showings, an open house Saturday, and then offers due by the end of Sunday night.
McFerrin had worked to maximize the value of the house by hiring a deep cleaner, a landscaper to trim the tree out front, and a stager to redecorate. She'd also brought in a drone photographer to take aerial pictures of the foothills in the distant background, and now she showed Descisciolo a glossy brochure with a picture of his home above a list price of $485,000.
"A half-million dollars," Descisciolo said. "It's wild. It's more than twice what we paid."
"It's where the market has taken us," McFerrin said, because in just the past year the median home price in the Boise area had risen from $360,000 to $523,000. "It seems crazy, but this is basically our new average."
Four days, multiple offers
McFerrin posted the listing online and went back to her office to watch the traffic grow: 34 views in the first 10 minutes, 238 within an hour, more than 1,000 by the end of the afternoon. The Boise area had an average of 25 active buyers for each available house, many of whom were investors who offered to pay above the asking price with all cash, which meant hundreds of first-time buyers had spent months trying and failing to find a home. Their standard offers now typically included a personal note written to the seller.
The next day McFerrin arrived for the open house with their offer already in hand – all cash – with an escalation clause to pay over the asking price if necessary. "This puts us in great shape, and we're just getting started," McFerrin told the sellers, and then she walked through each room of the house to make final preparations. She cleaned toddler handprints off the sliding-glass back door, rearranged a bowl of fake artichokes on the kitchen counter, and dusted a new piece of artwork hanging on the living room wall that read: "It's a good day to have a good day!"
The house had been on the market for less than four days when McFerrin called her client to begin closing her 27th transaction of the year. "People loved your house," she told Descisciolo. "We've got two really great offers, which means you get to decide."
There was the offer from Carl and Vickie Foster, with an escalation clause that would go up to $511,000. "Obviously, all-cash is great," McFerrin said. Then she told them about the offer from the Christensens, which came with a small down payment but a purchase price that escalated up to $513,000. "I talked to their Realtor, and it's actually a neat story," McFerrin said. "They've missed out on multiple offers, and they're starting to run out of hope, and they'd never been willing to do an escalation clause before. So, the fact that they managed to come in with an offer this strong, I'm impressed. They really want this house."
"I know people who are struggling to get into houses right now, so I have some sympathy there," Descisciolo said.
McFerrin waited a few seconds for him to make his decision until finally, she broke the silence. "So?" she said. "What do we think?"
"I like the idea of the house going to a family that needs it," Descisciolo said.
Craig and Heidi Christensen were driving back toward Utah for a weekend with family when they saw an incoming call from their agent. "This is my favorite kind of phone call," he told them.
"Wait. We actually got it?" Craig said, and over the next hours their disbelief turned into excitement, and then that excitement gave way to the reality of emptying bank accounts and making payment plans. "We're going to be strapped to the hilt, but it's a nice place to live," Craig said.