S&P almost wipes out monthly advance

Stock traders trying to climb a wall of worry saw the American equity benchmark struggling to keep its monthly gains in the final trading session of May.
Not even remarks from some Federal Reserve officials hinting at a potential pause in interest-rate increases in June were able to put the S&P 500 back in the green on Wednesday. Concerns about the global economy resurfaced, a slide in regional banks raised some eyebrows and the furious rally in big tech took a breather - with Nvidia down 5.7% after almost tripling in value this year.
While many on Wall Street doubt the enthusiasm for tech giants will fade any time soon, there's been growing concern about the fact that other industries haven't been able to catch up in a meaningful way.
"Much of this year's stock market rally has been driven by only a few technology stocks, and this is not a dynamic that is typically seen at the start of bull markets," said Robert Schein, chief investment officer, Blanke Schein Wealth Management. "We need the participation of other sectors, and narrow market breadth is not sustainable over the long term."
Just a couple of days after the S&P 500 broke above 4,200, the measure fell below the key level once again. Wednesday's losses reduced the index's advance in May to 0.3%. That compares with a rally of 7.6% for the Nasdaq 100, which enjoyed its longest monthly winning streak since December 2021, and the 17% surge in a gauge of megacaps like Tesla and Apple.
The coming quarters
Schein expects the outsize performance of Big Tech to be tempered in the coming quarters. While the combination of a debt ceiling deal and a Fed pause could propel the market higher, any strength would be short-lived as investors start pricing in lower earnings estimates, he noted.
"If one is realistic, we believe that it is hard to argue that the rest of the stock market can catch up to the big-cap tech sector, with a credit crunch looming in the U.S. and the growth in China fading in a serious manner," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.
Earlier in the day, equities extended losses as the Labor Department's so-called JOLTS report showed vacancies at employers unexpectedly surged to over 10 million. The figures reinforced speculation the Fed would have room for another interest-rate hike by July - boosting the odds of a hard landing.
The stock market moved away from session lows and bond yields fell after Fed Governor Philip Jefferson signaled the central bank is inclined to keep interest rates steady at its next meeting in June to allow policymakers more time to assess the economic outlook. His remarks were echoed by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who said: "I think we can take a bit of a skip for a meeting."
The U.S. showed signs of cooling lately, as hiring and inflation eased slightly, the Fed said in its beige book survey of regional business contacts.
'Extremely vulnerable'
To Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG, equities remain "extremely vulnerable" as the market heads into the last month of the quarter.
"By now, everyone is well aware of the market's breadth problem, and we think June will show the risks when the weak remain weak, and the strong unwind lower," Krinsky added.
In other corporate news, Hewlett-Packard tumbled 7.1% after projecting revenue for the current quarter that fell short of analysts' estimates. Advance Auto Parts plunged 35% on a bearish outlook. American Airlines rose 1% after boosting its profit forecast.
Traders also watched the latest developments in U.S. debt ceiling negotiations, with Republican and Democratic leaders expressing confidence that compromise legislation to avert a catastrophic U.S. default will pass the House of Representatives on Wednesday night on the backs of moderates.
"Those planning for a relief rally following the passage of the debt ceiling increase may be disappointed," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide. "The next move higher for equities will require improving data and a shift in investor confidence."
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar rose, making commodities priced in the currency more expensive for international investors. West Texas Intermediate crude deepened its slide below $70 a barrel. ICE Brent futures were also lower.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 4 p.m. New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%.
- The MSCI World index fell 0.8%.
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.
- The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0690.
- The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2440.
- The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 139.31 per dollar.
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 2.7% to $27,022.44.
- Ether fell 2.1% to $1,864.2.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasurys declined five basis points to 3.63%.
- Germany's 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.28%.
- Britain's 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.18%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.4% to $67.82 a barrel.
- Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,981.90 an ounce.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation. Bloomberg's Isabelle Lee, Carly Wanna and Peyton Forte contributed to this report.