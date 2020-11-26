In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Small Business Administration's Guam Branch Office honored several of Guam’s top entrepreneurs and champions in separate and small ceremonies throughout the island. This year marks the 67th anniversary of the small-business awards program for the agency, and the 30th year since Guam first recognized a local winner along with the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“Small businesses continue to drive Guam’s economy, even through challenging times such as now by retaining and creating jobs and opportunities for the island in every sector across the island region,” said SBA Guam Branch Manager Kenneth Lujan. “Small businesses play a vital role in enabling Guam’s entrepreneurs to succeed. We are excited to be able to recognize a few of these great success stories for our 30th anniversary.”
The 2020 Guam award winners and champions are as follows:
• Susan M. Biolchino, president; Christopher Biolchino, vice president of operations; and Jessie Rosario, vice president of sales and marketing; Graphic Center Inc., Small Business Persons of the Year award.
• Sophia Chu, general manager, Hyatt Regency Guam, Minority Small Business Champion of the Year award.
• Mary A.Y. Okada, president, Guam Community College, Women In Business Champion of the Year award.
• Joaquin P.L.G. Cook, president and CEO, Bank of Guam, Financial Services Champion of the Year award.
• Tonnie Guzman, owner/chef, Z’s Green Canteen, Home-Based Business Champion of the Year.
Guam’s Small Business Award winners were nominated by local lending institutions and business organizations.