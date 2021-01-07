The Society for Human Resource Management Guam Chapter has announced the selection of its board of directors for 2021-2022. The directors will serve between Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, according to a news release.

The 2021-2022 SHRM Guam Chapter board members are:

• Past-President Charlotte Huntsman

Senior Vice-President

Human Resources & Organizational Development

Guam Regional Medical City

President Daphne Leon Guerrero

HR Director

CPL Pacific, LLC

President-Elect Yolanda M. Padrones

Director of Human Resources

Triple J Enterprises

Treasurer Apoline C. San Nicolas

Chief HR Officer

Guam Community College

Assistant Treasurer Sherry S. N. Cruz

HR Manager

Sodexo

Secretary Francine B. Paulino

HR Director

Docomo Pacific

Vice President of Programs Restine S. Hernandez

Director – HR, Learning & Development

GTA/Teleguam Holdings

Vice President of Membership Tricia D. R. Scott

Human Resources & Administrations Manager

Foremost of Guam

Vice President Legislative Affairs Vincent Camacho

Camacho Calvo Law Group

Vice President of Public Relations Michael Pangelinan

Calvo Fisher and Jacob LLP

Vice President Public Sector Jon-Rey P. Aguigui

Personnel Specialist IV

Guam Power Authority

Student Liason Dora Desamour

HR Director

Seventh-day Adventist

Webmaster Jeremy D. Copple

AVP/ Learning & Development

Bank of Guam

