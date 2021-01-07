The Society for Human Resource Management Guam Chapter has announced the selection of its board of directors for 2021-2022. The directors will serve between Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, according to a news release.
The 2021-2022 SHRM Guam Chapter board members are:
• Past-President Charlotte Huntsman
Senior Vice-President
Human Resources & Organizational Development
Guam Regional Medical City
• President Daphne Leon Guerrero
HR Director
CPL Pacific, LLC
• President-Elect Yolanda M. Padrones
Director of Human Resources
Triple J Enterprises
• Treasurer Apoline C. San Nicolas
Chief HR Officer
Guam Community College
• Assistant Treasurer Sherry S. N. Cruz
HR Manager
Sodexo
• Secretary Francine B. Paulino
HR Director
Docomo Pacific
• Vice President of Programs Restine S. Hernandez
Director – HR, Learning & Development
GTA/Teleguam Holdings
• Vice President of Membership Tricia D. R. Scott
Human Resources & Administrations Manager
Foremost of Guam
• Vice President Legislative Affairs Vincent Camacho
Camacho Calvo Law Group
• Vice President of Public Relations Michael Pangelinan
Calvo Fisher and Jacob LLP
• Vice President Public Sector Jon-Rey P. Aguigui
Personnel Specialist IV
Guam Power Authority
• Student Liason Dora Desamour
HR Director
Seventh-day Adventist
• Webmaster Jeremy D. Copple
AVP/ Learning & Development
Bank of Guam