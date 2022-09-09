Startup Choix will begin selling abortion pills to patients who aren’t pregnant

MIFEPREX: Mifepristone, under the brand name Mifeprex, and misoprostol, the two drugs used in a medication abortion, are seen at the Women's Reproductive Clinic, which provides legal medication abortion services, in Santa Teresa, N.M., on June 17. Mifepristone is taken first to stop the pregnancy, followed by misoprostol to induce bleeding. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images/Tribune News Service