U.S. stocks slumped following losses in Europe and Asia amid growing concern that a virus spreading from China could curb global growth. Treasuries climbed and crude oil dropped.
Makers of consumer goods were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 Index as investors tried to gauge the virus' potential impact. Mining companies led the Stoxx Europe 600 Index lower after declines from Seoul to Sydney. China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged 2.8% on the last trading day before the Lunar New Year holiday, the biggest drop in eight months.
The reverberations were also felt in other markets, with oil sinking to its lowest level since November on concerns the virus could dent demand. Government bonds and the yen rallied as investors sought a haven.
Investors are turning cautious with stocks trading at lofty valuations near record highs, trying to gauge the threat to airlines, retailers and energy providers as the illness spreads, with confirmed cases in the U.S., South Korea and Singapore. While fewer than 20 deaths have been tallied, traders are hesitant to take on risk on the chance the outbreak could develop into something like the much more devastating SARS respiratory illness that emerged in China 17 years ago.
"There is concern that this may become a much bigger event," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist for Prudential Financial Inc. "The market is vulnerable to a pullback or a consolidation."
Elsewhere, the euro fell after policy makers held interest rates steady and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said officials will look into the potential side effects of negative interest rates.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks:
• The S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% as of 12:14 p.m. New York time.
• The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7%.
• The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.9%.
Currencies:
•The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.
• The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1043.
• The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3107.
• The Japanese yen gained 0.4% to 109.39 per dollar.
Bonds:
• The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 1.72%.
• Germany's 10-year yield fell five basis points to -0.31%.
• Britain's 10-year yield decreased five basis points to 0.59%.
Oil, gold
• West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.3% to $55.41 a barrel.
• Gold rose 0.4% to $1,564.24 an ounce.