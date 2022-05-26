Stocks pared losses as a rebound in defensive companies offset a slide in technology shares triggered by a profit warning from Snap Inc.
Gains in sectors such as utilities and consumer staples pushed the S&P 500 off from session lows. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed. Snapchat's owner tumbled over 40%, leading declines in companies that rely on digital advertising. Homebuilders slumped after a disappointing report on new U.S. home sales. Separate data showed business activity softened.
Treasuries rallied as investors sought haven assets, while dialing back the expected pace of Federal Reserve hikes. The two-year yield fell as much as 16 basis points to 2.46%. Money-market traders priced in about 135 basis points of rate increases over the central bank's next three policy meetings, down from about 141 basis points at Monday's close.
"The market is moving its focus - and has been for the last month or so - from inflation concerns to growth concerns," said Ellen Hazen, chief market strategist at FL Putnam.
Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, who's one of the central bank's dovish policy makers, urged his colleagues to proceed with care. The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points earlier this month and Chair Jerome Powell signaled it was on track to make similar-sized moves at its meetings in June and July, a plan that both hawks and doves have since embraced to cool the hottest inflation since the 1980s.
Meantime, a gauge of business activity settled back to a four-month low in early May as costs ballooned and high selling prices tempered demand at service providers.
The euro rose after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said officials won't be rushed into withdrawing monetary stimulus as they act to contain inflation running at almost four times their 2% target.
Technology shares came under pressure globally after Snap warned it would miss second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation.
"It highlights how fleeting swings in sentiment are now and also that investors are running at the first sign of trouble," Jeffrey Haley, a senior market analyst at Oanda Asia Pacific, wrote in a note. "The market continues to turn itself inside out and back to front as it tries to decide if it has priced all of the impending rate hikes, soft landing or recession, inflation or stagflation, China, Ukraine, U.S. summer driving season, supply chains, the list goes on."
Equities have been volatile as investors assess the outlook for monetary policy, inflation and the impact of China's strict COVID policies on the global economy. Minutes on Wednesday of the most recent Fed rate-setting meeting will give markets insight into the U.S. central bank's tightening path.
"With the era of cheap money hurtling to an end the focus will be on a speech from Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve later, with investors keen to glean any new titbit of information about just how far and fast the U.S. central bank will go in raising rates and offloading its mass bond holdings," Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, wrote in a note.