Stocks gain despite market jitters, bonds fall

U.S. stocks rallied into the close as traders wagered the worst of the banking turmoil has passed. Treasuries fell.
The S&P 500 recovered much of its lost gains in the late afternoon after a Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. drone tamped down the initial enthusiasm. Remarks from ratings companies on the financial sector underscored the fragile sentiment as markets were jolted by the biggest American bank failures since the financial crisis. The dollar slumped.
The relief rally in banking stocks was crimped as the KBW Bank Index ended the day with a 3.2% gain after First Republic Bank triggered a volatility halt following S&P Global Ratings placing the company on watch negative. Moody's Investors Service cuts its outlook on the sector on the heels of the trio of banking collapses over the past few days.
The two-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.2%- following a three-day swoon that was the biggest in decades amid the tumult - after data showed inflation remained elevated in February. Swaps traders now expect the Fed to lift rates by a quarter percentage point. Odds of an increase had slipped to nearly 50-50 on Monday.
"The market is indecisive right now. It's completely undecided on which way we're supposed to go," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi. "At the end of yesterday it tried to price in what it thought CPI was gonna do and then CPI came in. It's like we're not sure what's good and what's bad anymore. And we're stuck in this purgatory."
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in February, meeting economists' forecast. The closely watched core CPI number - which excludes food and energy - increased 0.5%, just ahead of the median estimate of 0.4%.
Anxiety on an expanding bank contagion was more subdued on Tuesday as the Cboe Volatility Index or the VIX, fell as much as 16%, the most since December 2021. The fear-gauge had topped 30 for the first time this year on Monday. Trading volume was also reined in, pulling back from the previous day's year-to-date high.
Treasuries have been whipsawed in recent days - with a measure of volatility climbing to the highest since 2009 - and banking shares plunged as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and two other U.S. lenders prompted wagers the Federal Reserve will pause its hiking cycle and even cut interest rates to stabilize the financial system.
Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded "The Sevens Report" newsletter, expects that the data will keep the Fed on track to raise rates 25 basis points next week.
"Given the bank troubles, this report isn't bad enough to put 50 bps back on the table, but if the Fed wants to maintain credibility on inflation, then this report says they have to hike again next week and not signal they are done," Essaye wrote.
Goldman Sachs economists as well as asset managers from the world's largest actively managed bond fund, Pacific Investment Management, said the Fed could take a breather on the policy rate following the collapse of SVB. Nomura economists took it one step further, saying the Fed could cut its target rate next week.
"Overall, this is an inflation update that, taken as a sole input, would suggest that a 25 bp hike next week is a foregone conclusion," said Ian Lyngen, rates strategist at BMO Capital Markets. "Alas, the regional banking stress leaves next week's decision as a wild card until there is greater clarity on the success of limiting the contagion to the rest of the banking sector from SVB/Signature."
Elsewhere in markets, oil extended declines. Bitcoin topped $26,000 for the first time since June. Gold slid after rising in the three previous sessions as traders turned to haven assets.
Key events this week:
• China retail sales, industrial production, medium-term lending, surveyed jobless rate, Wednesday.
• Euro zone industrial production, Wednesday.
• U.S. business inventories, retail sales, PPI, empire manufacturing, Wednesday.
• Euro zone rate decision, Thursday.
• U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday.
• Janet Yellen appears before the Senate Finance Committee, Thursday.
• U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, industrial production, Conference Board leading index, Friday.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
• The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time.
• The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.3%.
• The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.1%.
• The MSCI World index rose 0.9%.
Currencies
• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.
• The euro was little changed at $1.0741.
• The British pound was little changed at $1.2178.
• The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 134.15 per dollar.
Cryptocurrencies
• Bitcoin rose 3.4% to $25,052.27.
• Ether rose 3% to $1,722.92.
Bonds
• The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.66%.
• Germany's 10-year yield advanced 16 basis points to 2.42%.
• Britain's 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 3.49%.
Commodities
• West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.3% to $71.56 a barrel.
• Gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,908.50 an ounce.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Bloomberg's Allegra Catelli, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Vildana Hajric contributed to this report.