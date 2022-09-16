U.S. stocks rebounded in late trading a day after hot inflation sparked the biggest rout in more than two years. The dollar fell, while short-end Treasury yields edged higher.
After swinging between gains and losses throughout the day, dip buyers emerged to send the S&P 500 into the green at the close. Trading volume was about 20% above the 30-day average for the time of day, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve's next policy steps.
The benchmark sank more than 4% Tuesday following a shock consumer-price figure that prompted investors to ratchet up wagers for interest-rate increases. Those jitters eased Wednesday after data showed producer prices fell for a second month. Retail sales due Thursday and University of Michigan readings Friday will be parsed for clues on the strength of the economy and inflation expectations.
Swaps traders are now pricing in a hike of three-quarters of a percentage point when the Fed meets next week, with some wagers appearing for a full-point move. The two-year Treasury yield, the most sensitive to policy changes, rose two basis points after jumping as much as 22 basis points Tuesday, pushing it more than 30 basis points above the 10-year rate. That deepened the curve inversion in what is generally a recession warning.
"Investors are trying to figure out if yesterday changes anything, and that is a tug of war," said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. "Everyone is waiting to see the next inflation data point and, importantly, hear what the Fed thinks next week. Friday's University of Michigan is important from the inflation expectation outlook."
While the magnitude of Tuesday's rout was impressive, the S&P 500 only reversed most of the gains made in the previous four sessions. The lack of a surge in the VIX index - known as the "fear gauge" - suggests that the sell-off was a recalibration of those expectations rather than panic selling.
"The fact that the market was not able to break above its morning highs must be disappointing for the bulls," said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. "During the summer sell-offs, the market always seemed to be able to bounce back quickly. Since it hasn't been able to do that today, some short-term traders seem to be backing away from the market a bit more."
In corporate news, Verizon Communications fell after signaling another weak quarter in terms of new subscribers while Twilio rose after the maker of customer communication and marketing software said it will cut about 11% of jobs and restructure the company. California sued Amazon.com, saying the company forces third-party merchants to agree to policies that lead to "artificially high prices" for consumers.
Natural gas futures surged the most among major U.S.-traded commodities as hot weather forecasts and a looming rail strike added to concern about tight supplies ahead of winter.
The Stoxx Europe 600 index slipped almost 1%, extending Tuesday's 1.6% drop. Utilities were among the worst-performing sectors as the European Commission considers plans to contain the energy crisis, which may include revenue caps.
The yen pulled back from a slide toward the key 145 level versus the dollar after a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan conducted a so-called rate check with traders to see the price of the currency against the greenback. The finance minister warned he wouldn't rule out any response if current trends continued. The country's 10-year bond yield rose to 0.25%, the upper end of the central bank's policy band.