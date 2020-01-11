U.S. stocks rose and Treasuries fell after President Donald Trump toned down rhetoric against Iran, suggesting further military force isn't needed.
The S&P 500 advanced for the second time in three sessions after Trump said Iran appeared to be "standing down," and announced more sanctions on the country. The Nasdaq indexes notched fresh records as tech led the advance. But risk assets pared gains late in the session after reports of a rocket attack in Baghdad.
Ten-year Treasury yields gained after tumbling overnight following Iranian airstrikes on American bases in Iraq.
The dollar advanced, while oil fell below $61 a barrel in New York.
In company news, Boeing Co. slumped after one of its planes crashed in Iran. Walgreens Boots Alliance sank 6% after the drugstore giant's profits slid, while Lennar Corp. advanced as its earnings topped estimates.
"The main market driver right now is the generally improving macroeconomic backdrop and most other things are a distraction from that overriding theme," Michael Reynolds, investment strategy officer at Glenmede, said by phone. "I think the loudest distraction has certainly been the geopolitical tension between the U.S. and Iran going back and forth."
Markets settled back into the familiar risk-on mood that had pushed benchmarks to recent records, with investors betting the president's rhetoric Wednesday will cool tensions in the Middle East. Nervousness had reigned since last week when the U.S. killed a powerful Iranian general, denting optimism sparked by signs of a resilient global economy as well as a partial Sino-American trade deal.