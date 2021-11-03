Through a widget on www.takecareasia.com, TakeCare’s federal, government of Guam, Guam Contractors Association, and all other commercial members, are now able to access a comprehensive menu of accessibility tools which are compliant with the Americans with Disability Act, Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act and current Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, according to a release from TakeCare.
"This website enhancement reflects TakeCare’s belief that every person has the right to live with dignity, equality, comfort and independence” said Arvin Lojo, TakeCare health plan administrator.
These tools provide accommodations for blindness and low vision, deafness and hearing loss, limited movement, speech disabilities, photosensitivity, and combinations of these, and some accommodation for learning disabilities and cognitive limitations.
These tools also improve accessibility of the website’s content on desktops, laptops, tablets and mobile devices.