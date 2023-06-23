Tech stocks on edge, Fed stays on message

U.S. stocks slid after a renewed warning from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that higher rates would be needed to combat inflation, thwarting bets that the U.S. central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle.
The Nasdaq 100 has slumped more than 2% over the past three sessions. AI and chipmakers were weak, with Intel and Avanced Micro Devices both falling around 6% on Wednesday. The tech-heavy benchmark and the S&P 500 gauge notched three-day losing streaks, the longest since early May. Two-year Treasury yields, considered the most sensitive to interest rates, rose to 4.7% following a bounce on a strong 20-year bond auction.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in his semiannual report to Congress that higher rates are needed to combat inflation. Two more rate hikes this year is "a pretty good guess," he said, while backing the central bank's 2% inflation target.
Policymakers kept interest rates unchanged at their meeting last week, their forecasts imply around two additional quarter-point rate hikes or one half-point increase. Since then, money markets have been attaching roughly 80% odds to a quarter percentage point hike in July.
"Powell really was consistent with his messaging to Congress and, by extension, the markets," said Joe Gilbert, a portfolio manager at Integrity Asset Management. "He reiterated that inflation is public enemy No. 1 and the Fed must rein it in to provide stability to the system and stable growth for the economy. He is maintaining optionality, even with another jobs report and CPI before the next Fed meeting."
Amid the hawkish Fed signaling as well as crowded bullish positioning, narrow breadth and stretched valuations, the second-quarter stock rally has hit a wall as investor enthusiasm wanes. The market's fear gauge, the Cboe Volatility Index or VIX, was strangely placid, dropping to the lowest since January 2020.
"The positioning and the chasing is no longer likely to be the big tailwind that it was for the last six or seven weeks. That's why, things go parabolic, they don't do so in perpetuity," Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, told Bloomberg Television's The Open before Powell's speech on Wednesday.
"If the right catalyst comes along, they tend to correct, at least partially. And I think we're looking at a catalyst this week, which is potentially hawkish Fed Chair Powell," she said.
Wall Street is paying close attention to yields on the 10-year note - a decline in price is viewed as a sign of investor confidence in the economy - which reached its steepest inversion against the two-year note since the 1980s in March.
If "the 10-year starts to rise because all of a sudden the inflation expectations start to become more entrenched, that would certainty cause a problem for risk assets," according to Amoroso.
"You wonder if the market wants to push back on the Fed, if Powell is not hawkish enough, if the Fed did not do enough for the market," said Brian Weinstein, head of fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
"When I look at 10-year Treasuries, it's not high enough yet. I'm surprised the yield curve hasn't bear-steepened if they want to challenge the Fed," Weinstein told The Open. "Until we get higher yields on the longer part of the curve, I think people continue to buy riskier assets."
Elsewhere, crude climbed above $72 a barrel and Bitcoin rallied past $30,000 for the first time since April amid speculation over BlackRock's surprising filing for a U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund.
Key events this week
- Euro-zone consumer confidence, Thursday.
- Rate decisions in U.K., Switzerland, Indonesia, Norway, Mexico, Philippines, Turkey, Thursday.
- U.S. Conference Board leading index, initial jobless claims, current account, existing-home sales, Thursday.
- Fed's Powell delivers testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday.
- Cleveland Fed's Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday.
- Euro-zone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Friday.
- Japan CPI, Friday.
- U.S. S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Friday.
- St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speaks, Friday.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 4:01 p.m. New York time.
- The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%.
- The MSCI World index fell 0.4%..
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.
- The euro rose 0.6% to $1.0988.
- The British pound was little changed at $1.2776.
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 141.77 per dollar.
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 7% to $30,128.19.
- Ether rose 5.5% to $1,883.71.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasurys was little changed at 3.72%.
- Germany's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.43%.
- Britain's 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.40%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2% to $72.63 a barrel.
- Gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,944.80 an ounce.
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation. Bloomberg's Liz Capo McCormick, Elizabeth Stanton and John McCorry contributed to this report.