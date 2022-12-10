The Federal Trade Commission is suing to block Microsoft's proposed $69 billion acquisition of the video game publisher and developer Activision Blizzard.
The news sent shock waves through the video game industry. The assumption since the deal was announced in January was that the deal - like Microsoft's 2021 acquisition of video game publisher ZeniMax - would go through. But the FTC's new lawsuit is an enormous, unexpected barrier to the deal's completion.
There are a lot of questions swirling around this latest development. For more on what the latest might mean for the Microsoft-Activision deal, read below.
Could the acquisition still happen?
Yes. Thursday's announcement means the FTC plans to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft's acquisition of Activision. It does not mean the FTC has already blocked it. The suit will go before a judge, who could decide that the FTC's case against Microsoft isn't sufficiently strong to actually block the deal.
Why is the FTC suing to block the acquisition?
In its announcement Thursday, the FTC made the case that Microsoft - one of the big three console makers - acquiring Activision - a prominent game publisher that owns a number of popular franchises - could give the tech giant a dramatic competitive advantage. In practice, that means Microsoft might restrict access to Activision's games on other consoles, hurting competitors and consumers in the process.
"With control over Activision's blockbuster franchises, Microsoft would have both the means and motive to harm competition by manipulating Activision's pricing, degrading Activision's game quality or player experience on rival consoles and gaming services, changing the terms and timing of access to Activision's content, or withholding content from competitors entirely, resulting in harm to consumers," reads the FTC news release about the lawsuit.
In particular, the FTC pointed to Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax, and apparent promises made by the company to regulators that it would keep games published by ZeniMax available on other consoles.
"Microsoft decided to make several of Bethesda's titles including 'Starfield' and 'Redfall' Microsoft exclusives despite assurances it had given to European antitrust authorities that it had no incentive to withhold games from rival consoles," reads the news release.
More broadly, the FTC is led by Lina Khan, a more vocal proponent of antitrust enforcement than some past commission chairs. Many prominent antitrust enforcement advocates view the Obama years as a missed opportunity to have stopped mergers that ended up being viewed as anticompetitive and harmful to consumers, such as Facebook's acquisition of Instagram in 2012.
What is Activision Blizzard?
Activision Blizzard is the company behind some of the world's biggest video game franchises, including the Overwatch, Call of Duty and Diablo series, massively multiplayer online game "World of Warcraft" and mobile game "Candy Crush Saga." The publisher is no stranger to acquisitions itself, having purchased a slew of games studios over the years, including Infinity Ward (Call of Duty), King (Candy Crush), Toys for Bob (Skylanders) and Vicarious Visions (Tony Hawk's Pro Skater).
Activision has seen a great deal of controversy in the last few years. In 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit alleging a culture of discrimination and sexual harassment at the company, which led to the firing of several top figures. A similar suit by California's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was settled in March. Activision CEO Bobby Kotick has been one of the targets of worker frustration over the company's culture, with employees staging a walkout to call for his resignation in 2021.
Activision has also been a hotbed for unionization efforts in the video game industry, with employees at its Albany studio and Wisconsin-based Raven Software voting to unionize in the past year.
What is Microsoft's case?
Since the announcement of Microsoft's proposed acquisition, the tech giant has sought to assuage concerns that it might restrict access to Activision's popular games - particularly Call of Duty games - on other consoles and devices. The company has cited its stewardship of the popular creative sandbox game "Minecraft," which is accessibly on all major gaming platforms. Repeatedly, executives at the tech giant have stressed that withdrawing Call of Duty from other big consoles would hurt the perennially best-selling franchise and reduce the amount of money Microsoft could make from it.
The Communications Workers of America, the parent union of Activision Blizzard's unions, also supports the acquisition. In an opinion piece for The Hill, CWA president Chris Shelton praised a labor neutrality agreement brokered between the union and Microsoft. Shelton wrote that, "Approving this merger with the labor agreement that we fashioned with Microsoft to protect collective bargaining rights would send a game-changing message to corporate America that workers do indeed have a seat at the table and their concerns matter and must be addressed." The neutrality agreement would go into effect 60 days after the merger.
"The allegation that this deal is anti-competitive doesn't align with the facts, and we believe we'll win this challenge," wrote Kotick in a letter to employees.
What does this mean for gamers?
Nothing, yet. Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision in January, but outside of behind-the-scenes legal wrangling, lobbying and meetings with regulators, not much has changed between then and now for gamers. The two companies are still separate entities.
If the deal ultimately doesn't go through, though, some of Microsoft's promises about platform availability may not come to pass. On Tuesday, for example, Microsoft promised the Japanese game publisher and developer Nintendo that it would bring future Call of Duty titles to the Nintendo Switch console. If the FTC succeeds in stopping the deal, that won't be Microsoft's call to make.