Mimicking nature to fight climate change

The Biomimicry Institute defines biomimicry as “an approach to innovation that seeks sustainable solutions to human challenges by emulating nature’s time-tested patterns and strategies.” Biomimicry is now being applied in the energy, medicine, architecture, communications, transport and agriculture sectors in a bid to make human life on this planet more sustainable and to limit the impacts of global warming. New inventions have been inspired by a myriad of nature’s processes, including humpback whales for more efficient wind power; kingfishers for superfast trains with no noise impact; how prairies work for better agriculture; and mosquitoes for needles that don’t hurt.
Natural insulation
As part of the Biomimicry Institute's Startup Innovation Challenge, students in the industrial design program at California State University, Long Beach have invented a new insulation system that has been inspired by how several plants, animals and insects work. Named Phalanx Insulation, it doesn’t use any electricity and has no moving parts, yet it’s designed to cool buildings that are intensely heated by direct sunlight.
The team invented insulation sheets that can be applied onto the walls of buildings without them having to undergo any structural changes. The sheets have three layers, all of which have been inspired by nature, including camels, silver ants found in the Sahara, wheat plants, termite mounds and a particular cactus – the echinofossulocactus – which is commonly known as a “brain cactus,” originated in Mexico. The outer layer copies how the cactus plant and Saharan silver ants work to provide protection from the blazing sun by using wavy patterns and reflective surfaces. The middle layer is based on how cathedral termite mounds work. Their mounds are found in the blistering heat of the Australian outback, and the team mimicked the termites’ air distribution techniques. As it works on their mounds, the hot air here is directed up and out of the system. The layer that sits closest to the wall has drawn on techniques used by camels and wheat to evaporate water, which absorbs heat at the same time. The water the insulation system needs to operate comes from morning dew and from recycling the building’s grey water.
It’s time to say goodbye to the old AC
In an interview the Phalanx team did with the Mother Nature Network website in the summer of 2019, it revealed that it’s now seeking funding to help move the invention forward. The first stages of testing revealed promising results for the way the design works, with a 30-degree-Fahrenheit difference between the Phalanx setup and the control one.
Next up, they plan to test out a range of different materials for the layers to see which will provide the best cooling. The system has been designed to cool buildings in urban coastal areas, so the team is hoping to use a small building in Long Beach to test out their ideas for different materials. Once the team has a system that is working as efficiently as possible, it hopes it can be commercialized and applied to other buildings in order to phase out the use of traditional air-conditioning units.
When developing the system for the Biomimicry Institute Startup Innovation Challenge, the team was asked what made their design different and how was it solving environmental challenges in a new way. Their answer: “Phalanx is a unique design in its execution and its implementation. One of the key design features of Phalanx Insulation is its ability to be applied to most exterior building faces without dramatic architectural alteration. The most sustainable designs are ones in which you don’t have to destroy and rebuild, but our competitors require entire sites to be altered to implement their designs. Phalanx’s focus is to be a sustainable solution in all aspects, including materials, structure and construction.”
The sustainability advances of such a system are impressive as traditional air-conditioning systems are not good for our bodies or our planet. The biggest issues with traditional air-con units is that the cooling agents they use are increasing holes in the ozone layer, and they require an abundance of energy. In addition, they can often become a health hazard as they age, as the air filters deteriorate, causing eye, nose and throat issues from the expended, non-filtered air. As the world faces many different challenges to sustainability, it seems systems like these, which present innovative sustainable development solutions, are going to be key in helping overcome them.