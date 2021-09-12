Sony reveals latest releases at PS5 showcase

So far this year, Sony had remained pretty quiet this year about its upcoming game releases for the PlayStation 5. That changed significantly with Thursday's PlayStation showcase, a presentation packed with announcements including a PS5 remake of "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" as well as first looks at a sequel to 2018′s "God of War" and upcoming Wolverine and Spider-Man games from Marvel and Insomniac.
Sony debuted a teaser trailer for "God of War: Ragnarok" showing series protagonist Kratos and his son, Atreus, setting off to stop the eponymous apocalypse from Norse mythology. Making an appearance were allies from the first game like the talking head Mimir, and it also teased what looks to be a cameo from the Norse god of thunder, Thor.
Sony also showed off a trailer for "Spider-Man 2," revealing Venom as the game's antagonist, as well as a teaser for a "Wolverine" game, also from Marvel and Insomniac Games. No release dates were shared for either of those yet. A remake of "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is also headed for the PS5 at a yet undetermined date.
There was however a concrete date given for "Gran Turismo 7," which will release on the PS5 on March 4, 2022, the head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, announced. A PS5 port for Rockstar's "Grand Theft Auto 5" with improved graphics and gameplay is coming March 2022, which will include its popular online multiplayer mode, "GTA Online." That's looking to be a pretty crowded month for new games, as "Tiny Tina's Wonderlands" also got an official release date set for March, 25, 2022.
"Forspoken," the latest title from Square Enix and Luminious Productions, is scheduled for a spring 2022 release. A trailer showed the story of a woman suddenly transported to a fantasy world where she uses telekinetic powers and a movement system similar to the "Spider-Man" games to zip around and defeat enemies.
Sony issued a disclaimer ahead of Thursday's showcase that the next generation of PlayStation's virtual reality tech wouldn't make an appearance. Also absent was a much-anticipated update about the PS5′s expanded storage feature. Over the summer, Sony launched a beta program for the long-awaited feature, which allows users to expand their device's storage using specific M. 2 solid-state drives, for select users in the United States, Canada, France, Japan, Germany and the U.K. When it will roll out to the general public, though, remains unclear.