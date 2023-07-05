Tesla and BYD post record sales thanks to surge in EV demand

EV SALES UP: Tesla vehicles are seen at the Tesla Inc. Gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 19, 2022. In a shorted session that ended at 1 p.m. Monday in New York, Tesla gained 6.9% after it reported record quarterly sales, while BYD closed up 4.5% in Hong Kong. Rivian shares also climbed after the EV maker exceeded expectations for quarterly production. Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg