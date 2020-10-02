The COVID-19 recession is the most unequal in modern U.S. history

The economic collapse sparked by the pandemic is triggering the most unequal recession in modern U.S. history, delivering a mild setback for those at or near the top and a depression-like blow for those at the bottom, according to a Washington Post analysis of job losses across the income spectrum.
Recessions often hit poorer households harder, but this one is doing so at a scale that is the worst in generations, the analysis shows.
While the nation overall has regained nearly half the lost jobs, several key demographic groups have recovered more slowly, including mothers of school-age children, Black men, Black women, Hispanic men, Asian Americans, younger Americans (ages 25 to 34) and people without college degrees.
White women, for example, have recovered 61% of the jobs they lost - the most of any demographic group - while Black women have recovered 34%, according to Labor Department data through August. And workers with college degrees are 55% recovered, compared with less than 40% for workers with high school degrees.
The recession's inequality is a reflection of the coronavirus itself, which has caused more deaths in low-income communities and severely affected jobs in restaurants, hotels and entertainment venues as Americans try to avoid crowded places to protect their own health and slow the spread of the virus. Jobs in these places pay, on average, $17 an hour and were mostly held by women and people of color.
No other recession in modern history has so pummeled society's most vulnerable. The Great Recession of 2008 and 2009 caused similar job losses across the income spectrum as Wall Street bankers and other white-collar workers were handed pink slips alongside factory and restaurant workers. The 2001 recession was more unequal than the Great Recession: After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, travel and tourism jobs vanished and low-wage employment fell 7% below the previous year's level, while high earners remained largely unscathed. Yet, even that inequality is a blip compared with what the coronavirus inflicted on low-wage workers this year.
"It's an even more unequal recession than usual," said Ben Bernanke, who led the Federal Reserve through the Great Recession. "The sectors most deeply affected by covid disproportionately employ women, minorities and lower-income workers."
At the height of the coronavirus crisis, low-wage jobs were lost at about eight times the rate of high-wage ones, The Post found. The devastation was deepest among the lowest-paid, but middle-class jobs were not spared. A clear trend emerged: The less workers earned at their job, the more likely they were to lose work as businesses across the country closed.
By the end of the summer, the downturn was largely over for the wealthy - white-collar jobs had mostly rebounded, along with home values and stock prices. The shift to remote work strongly favored more-educated workers, with as many as 6 in 10 college-educated employees working from home at the outset of the crisis, compared with about 1 in 7 who have only high school diplomas.
Deep pain remains nearly seven months into the crisis: Employment for low-wage workers was still down more than 20% in August from the summer before, and around 10% for middle-wage workers.
Americans ages 20 to 24 suffered the greatest job losses, by far, of any age group when many businesses closed in the spring. College-age workers and recent graduates tend to be overrepresented in low-paying retail and restaurant jobs, which allow them to gain a toehold in the workforce and save money for school or training. While about half the jobs have returned for this age group, they still have a steep climb - roughly 2 million more jobs - to get back to pre-coronavirus levels. Young Black workers remain the furthest behind.
In the wake of widespread closings of schools and day-care centers, mothers are struggling to return to the workforce. Mothers of children ages 6 to 17 saw employment fall by about a third more than fathers of children the same age, and mothers are returning to work at a much slower rate. This disparity threatens years of progress for women in the labor force.
Sierra Phillips of Columbus, Ohio, is a mother to two young children who is struggling to get back into the workforce. She lost her job nannying for two families in the spring. Her employers laid her off after they started working from home and opted to watch their own children to save money. Phillips, 25, cannot return to work until she finds suitable child care for her own children.
"I'm still kind of worried about going back to work. My youngest is 10 months and my oldest is autistic. The program my autistic child was in has not opened back up yet," said Phillips, who is African American and is getting by on her husband's salary since he kept his job at a warehouse. "I do not feel comfortable hiring a babysitter."
The unemployed are facing new challenges. Despite President Donald Trump's promises of brevity regarding the recession, 26 million people are still receiving now-diminished unemployment benefits. The unemployed went from receiving, on average, over $900 a week in April, May, June and July, under the first federal stimulus package, to about $600 for a few weeks in late August and early September under a temporary White House executive action, to about $300 a week now on state benefits.
The drop in aid is hurting groups that have traditionally struggled to get hired coming out of recessions. Research and historical data show that White workers and those with college degrees are typically hired first, a trend that appears to be playing out again.
What ties all of the hardest-hit groups together - low-wage workers, Black workers, Hispanic men, those without college degrees and mothers with school-age children - is that they are concentrated in hotels, restaurants and other hospitality jobs.
When The Post analyzed Labor Department data to understand the disparities in this recession, the group hit hardest by the crisis tended to also be the subgroup that had the most employees who worked in services.
Most recessions, including the Great Recession, have affected manufacturing and construction jobs the most, but not this time. Nine of the 10 hardest-hit industries in the coronavirus recession are services. They include performing arts, sightseeing, hotels, transportation, clothing retail and museums.
Economists worry that many of these jobs will not return, with restaurants and entertainment venues going out of business. Hospitality jobs are still down nearly 25%. Even if a vaccine is developed and widely distributed, business travel might not return for years to pre-coronavirus levels, with videoconferencing increasingly becoming a more routine way of doing business for many companies.
"The writing is on the wall. I don't think my owner is going to make it," said Tiffany Burgin, an assistant manager of a restaurant in the French Quarter of New Orleans that remains closed. "It's a 100% tourist-driven economy here. Until the tourists come back, we're screwed."
Burgin, 51, never got a college degree. She climbed her way up the ranks of New Orleans' booming restaurant industry, serving entrees and tending bar for years before becoming a manager. But she has not worked since mid-March, after a mass of tourists caught the coronavirus following Mardi Gras celebrations. Many establishments in the French Quarter are still boarded up.
"I get $247 a week in unemployment," Burgin said. "Who can live on that? Who? Nobody I know. I haven't been this poor since I was a teenager."
While the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen to 8.4%, double-digit unemployment lingers in cities and states that depend heavily on tourism. In Nevada and Hawaii, unemployment is still over 12%.
Burgin wants to keep working in the restaurant industry, but more than 30,000 restaurant and hospitality workers are unemployed in New Orleans, making it nearly impossible to find a job. The city's official unemployment rate is near 12%.
Burgin and her boyfriend received an eviction notice but are fighting to stay. Burgin does not know how they can find a cheaper place. Her boyfriend also lost his restaurant job. Their rent is $675 a month.
Ten percent of renters reported "no confidence" in their ability to pay next month's rent, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey conducted Sept. 2 to 14.
Hospitality jobs became a lifeline for workers struggling to recover from the last crisis. The U.S. economy added 22.5 million jobs - 18.9 million in services - from 2010 until the coronavirus health emergency. The industry that added the most jobs over that time, restaurants and bars, pays the lowest wages. Restaurant servers typically make about $11 an hour, and cooks make about $13.40, with many workers living paycheck to paycheck.
People who are working again in the service sector say they are often making far less than before, especially in coronavirus hot spots, leaving these workers barely able to pay bills. Alison Detrick, 44, cleans homes in New Orleans. All her clients canceled in the spring. She slashed her prices this summer to lure some of them back.
"I'm cleaning people's homes for bargain-basement prices," said Detrick, who is African American and has invested heavily in masks, jumpsuits and shoe covers. "I used to charge $200 to clean a home. Now I charge $75."
The reduced pay and added safety costs have left Detrick struggling to pay rent and other bills. For the first time, Detrick accepted help when a church group was offering free groceries across the street from her apartment building.