The minimum wage just went up in several Bay Area cities. Will it make a difference?

SERVING CUSTOMERS: Frances Eikeberg, owner of Niles Ice Cream Sweets & Eats, hands a customer ice cream in her store in Fremont, Calif., on Monday, July 3, 2023. Fremont's minimum wage rose July 1 from $16 to $16.80. Eikeberg says the increase in the minimum wage will be tough to swallow. Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service