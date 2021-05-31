To many observers, the American job market in April was a disappointment. The expected broad-based hiring boom did not continue from earlier months.
That may not be the most telling way to interpret recent employment data (more on that in a moment). In any case, more data are coming. Investors will get a look at the May jobs picture on Friday in the week ahead.
The number of jobs created is important. The pandemic recovery has added back only about half of the jobs lost in the early months of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have not returned to the job market for many reasons — child care issues due to at-home learning, unemployment benefits, health care concerns and low pay among them.
Industries adding the most workers are those that have been hit hardest. “Despite some of the narrative about what’s happening in labor and jobs coming back in disappointing numbers, I think the distribution of the jobs is telling a story that we should not lose sight of — that recovery is happening and it’s likely to continue happening in the months to come,” Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic told me.
Hospitality jobs were devastated by COVID-19 and the measures taken to slow the spread of the virus. More than 3.6 million jobs were cut in this industry last year. Fewer than 1 million have returned so far this year. “The momentum is going in a positive way,” Bostic said.
Still, these jobs in restaurants, bars and hotels are on the lower end of the pay scale. Average weekly pay in the hospitality industry is less than half the overall average for private service-industry work.
Bostic, who is a voting member of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate setting committee this year, still believes the economy remains in an emergency. “I think it’s a hard case to make that we’re not still in crisis in too many communities,” he said.
The May jobs data promise to show more jobs returning to the hardest hit industries. More opportunities coupled with climbing wages will contribute to inflationary chatter. However, the types of jobs appearing and where the wages are climbing matter.