U.S. Treasuries sank and stocks dropped after Federal Reserve officials signaled the central bank is still intent on raising rates until inflation is under control.
Treasury yields rose across the curve, with 10-year rates climbing as much as 20 basis points to 2.77%. The yen, which was on track for its fifth daily gain, fell as the dollar snapped four days of losses amid a sudden turnaround in risk sentiment.
The S&P 500 dropped for the second straight day as Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taiwan prompted China to announce missile tests, even as she said her visit did not alter longstanding U.S. policy in the region. The Nasdaq 100 also ended the day down.
Both indexes swung between gains and losses throughout the session as markets remained on edge with geopolitical tensions simmering and commentary from Fed officials making it apparent that a policy pivot was less likely.
Stocks started August on the back foot after posting their best month since 2020 in July. Investors have been keeping an eye out for hawkish comments from Fed officials about the need for higher rates to restrain elevated inflation. While San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that the Fed is "nowhere near" done with its efforts to tamp down on inflation, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects the pace of rate hikes will start to slow later in the year.
"The Fed is not likely to announce they're letting up on the brakes at this point," said Ellen Gaske, economist at PGIM Fixed Income. "They are still seeing inflation numbers that have not started to recede."
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester echoed this, saying that she wants to see "very compelling evidence" that month-to-month price increases are moderating before declaring that the central bank has been successful in curbing inflation.
Corporate earnings also continued to roll in, impacting stocks. Caterpillar slumped after a slowdown in China weakened its business. That weighed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was lower for the day. Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. soared as much as 18% after the firm reported second-quarter revenue that beat the average analyst estimate.
Fresh economic data kept investors on their toes. Recent data showed that U.S. job openings in June fell to a nine-month low, a sign of moderating demand for labor as economic pressures mount. The job market has been a bright spot in an economy otherwise losing momentum and possibly heading toward a recession.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists led by Cecilia Mariotti said it was too soon for stock markets to fade the risks of a recession on expectations of a pivot in the Fed's hawkish policy. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, on the other hand, said the outlook for U.S. stocks is improving for the second half of the year on attractive valuations.
Pelosi's trip has created a fresh pressure point for investors already dealing with the prospects of a U.S. recession, worldwide rate hikes and inflation that risks becoming entrenched as Russia's war in Ukraine exacerbates food shortages.
"The Taiwan story fits into the broader risk-off theme," said Mark McCormick, global head of FX strategy at TD Securities. "It raises concerns about global growth issues, especially if geopolitical tensions and knock-effects exacerbate inflationary concerns. In turn, that forces central banks to keep fighting inflation in spite of the clear deceleration of global growth."