In September, Triple J Restaurant Group, franchise operator for Red Lobster and Outback Steakhouse in Guam, held a BBQ for a Cause promotion – customers bought a meal to support health care heroes and for every meal purchased, Outback and Red Lobster provided a free meal to a local health care hero. The restaurants donated 600 plates total to Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City, American Medical Clinic, Guam Department of Education and Department of Public Health and Social Services pandemic support staff, and FHP Health Center health care heroes.

