Troubling near misses between jets have airline industry on defensive

DALLAS - When Southwest Airlines and FedEx jets nearly collided in Austin, Texas, in February trying to use the same runway, lawmakers pressed aviation officials for answers.
From the start of the year through May, there have been 59 runway incursions in Texas, varying from pedestrians on the runway to the incident in Austin, where National Transportation Safety Board investigators said the planes came within 100 feet.
With a surge in demand for travel this year, there have been several high-profile close calls and near misses across the country, totaling up to 670 reported through May to the Federal Aviation Administration. On Aug. 11, there was a near miss between a Southwest plane and a Cessna business jet at San Diego International Airport U.S. authorities are investigating. In December 2022, a miscommunication between pilots led to a United Airlines jet diving within 748 feet of the ocean’s surface shortly after takeoff from Hawaii, according to The Associated Press.
Cancel a takeoff
This month, an air traffic controller told an American Airlines pilot to cancel a takeoff out of Logan Airport because a Spirit Airlines flight was close to a line on the runway where planes are supposed to stop.
There hasn’t been an airline crash in the U.S. since 2009, when a Colgan Air regional jet for Continental crashed while landing near Buffalo, but the recent trend of near misses and close calls has the industry on the defensive. There were 154 close calls involving commercial aircraft this year through May in the U.S., according to the FAA, where a plane comes closer than intended to another plane or object. That number has actually dropped in recent years after peaking at 2,416 in 2017, but close calls such as the one in Austin in February have highlighted how fragile the seemingly safe U.S. aviation system is.
“It is a concern,” said Hassan Shahidi, president and CEO of The Flight Safety Foundation, an international nonprofit that provides safety guidance and resources for the aviation and aerospace industry. “One is one too many.”
Dallas airports haven’t had many serious incursions.
There were 14 runway incursions at DFW International Airport in 2022 and 11 in 2023 through May. At Dallas Love Field, there were six in 2022 and three so far in 2023 through May. None were considered serious incursions in which airliners had significant potential for collision or narrowly avoided a crash, according to the FAA data.
The last incident deemed significant in North Texas was in February 2016 when miscommunication between air traffic control at DFW Airport and an Airbus A321 led to the plane on the wrong runway while taxiing for takeoff, resulting in a near miss, according to FAA records. A Bombardier pilot preparing to land a regional jet had to apply “full throttle to ensure they overflew the A321” and veer to the right to avoid a collision by less than 200 feet. The FAA has tracked runway incursion data since 2002 and DFW Airport has had only two serious runway incursions, including the 2016 miscommunication. Love Field has not had any serious incidents.
At DFW Airport, seven of last year’s runway incursions happened due to pilot deviations. In December, a Cessna 208 caravan entered a runway without air traffic control authorization at DFW Airport, but no other traffic was involved. That was also the most frequent type of runway incursion at Chicago-O’Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport.
Love Field, with about one-fifth as much passenger traffic as DFW Airport, had five pilot-caused incidents in 2022. At Chicago Midway International Airport, another secondary airport in a major market, there were 15 pilot deviations in 2022.
Safety summit to address close calls
The FAA brought airline officials to an aviation safety summit in March to address the uptick in close calls.
“Instead of reacting to accidents and incidents after the fact, we are getting better at scouring flight data for precursors that allow us to identify a nascent event before it manifests itself as something more serious,” then-acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said in his opening remarks. Nolen is also a former pilot for Fort Worth-based American Airlines.
Patrick Adams, a former lead investigator at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Heartland District, based in Indianapolis, said runway incursions can happen from just about anything. He was in air traffic control for 33 years.
“You can have an error with just one airplane or you can have an error with 15 airplanes,” Adams said. “You can have an error with slow traffic and you can have an error with busy traffic. So when it comes to runway incursions, it may happen and they could be anything.”
Not accounting for size, DFW Airport has the fourth-most runway incursions in 2023 with 11, all deemed minor, but reported incidents by the FAA. That number might be expected with the nation’s second-busiest commercial airport by passenger volume. Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia, has the most with 16.
Ken Quinn, a partner at Clyde & Co, a global law firm, and former chief counsel for the Federal Aviation Administration, said although runway incursions are very serious, they have decreased in quantity over the years. The FAA’s workforce has turned over since the pandemic with a wave of retirements and new hires, adding a need for vigilance, he said.
As strong as the weakest link
“There’s a lot of folks that retired, a lot of folks who came from outside the aviation industry, and we’re only as strong as the weakest link,” Quinn said.
The FAA is about 3,000 air traffic controllers short, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CNN in May. The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said there are 14,000 air traffic controllers in the U.S.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of air traffic controllers is projected to show little or no change from 2021 to 2031 and about 2,400 openings for air traffic controllers are projected each year, on average, over the decade.
“The emphasis needs to be on training and using technology,” Quinn said. “It needs to be now.”
Shahidi said there’s no one to blame, complimenting the country’s pilots and air traffic controllers for their work.
“We are fortunate to have a very safe system, a very resilient system that has evolved over many decades,” Shahidi said.
Keeping DFW travelers safe
Chris McLaughlin, executive vice president of operations at DFW Airport, said hundreds of vehicles are required to drive on the airfield. Some are DFW Airport employees doing compliance and oversight work, others are contractors building new facilities. There are also airline and ground handler employees.
Vehicles that drive at DFW Airport are equipped with a runway incursion warning system, which displays green dots near the steering wheel when a vehicle isn’t near a runway. When the vehicle is too close to the runway, more lights illuminate and an alarm sounds to alert the driver.
Drivers on the airfield at DFW Airport go through extensive training to ensure they understand safety, McLaughlin said. There’s also a runway status light system at DFW Airport, which McLaughlin said can be looked at like a “red light, green light” system to understand if the runway is busy. If a runway incursion happens with a pedestrian or vehicle, he said, that person’s access is removed until the person undergoes training.
“We are a community,” McLaughlin said. “This thing only works when we the airport, we the airlines and service providers and we the government who has responsibility for air traffic control and oversight, when we work together on a daily basis to ensure that we’re truly in sync and in harmony.”
In August and September, the Federal Aviation Administration is holding runway safety meetings at about 90 airports, including DFW Airport and Love Field.
Lauren Rounds, a spokesperson at Love Field, said the airport’s simple layout, thorough training protocols and safeguards such as runway guard lights, have helped minimize runway incursions in recent years.
“Personnel continuously evaluate infrastructure, operations and emerging technology to maintain these standards,” Rounds said in an email. “DAL has several current and planned procurements and capital projects, including taxiway reconfigurations and new airfield technology on the horizon to improve airfield areas with potential risk factors.”
In March, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced a $28.8 million airfield safety project at DFW Airport, including a southwest end-around taxiway to reduce the need for aircraft to cross runways 36L and 36R at the airport. It’s expected to be completed in 2025.
“We’re currently building our third end-around taxiway and those taxiways are wonderful from an efficiency perspective,” McLaughlin said. “They help us run a more efficient airfield, but the primary reason for them is it prevents the need for airplanes to cross active runways.”
Richard Levy, a retired American pilot who teaches classes at another airline, said he’s never believed there was a relationship between peak travel seasons and runway incursions. Levy was a pilot for 41 years.
He said he believes these situations generally occur because distractions deflect the attention of the pilot or the air traffic controller. Or, he said, flight crews can experience “expectation bias,” where one or both pilots follow a familiar taxiway route that they expect, despite it not being the taxi route the air traffic controller directed the aircraft to follow.
Major airlines, he said, have safety management systems and train flight crews to manage risk and reduce risk. The rise of social media has made the public more aware of what happens at airports, he said, but statistically speaking, runway incursions do not happen as often as they seem.
“These rare occurrences pale in comparison to the approximately 90,000 passenger flights that safely operate daily in the United States, without incident,” Levy said. “That is what the average airline passenger not only expects but also normally experiences.”