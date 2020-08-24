Uber and Lyft were spared in a California appeals court Thursday from being forced to comply with a state law that, they say, would upend their business models. But the relief will be temporary.
The companies plan on using the ballot box to supplant a piece of legislation, already on the books, that requires Uber and Lyft to classify their drivers as employees, rather than independent contractors. Now, the companies have proposed a new law, to be decided in 11 weeks, that would grant additional protections to workers, but would not make them regular employees.
Both Uber and Lyft said they would suspend operations in California if they were forced to comply with the existing California labor law by Thursday at midnight, a court-imposed deadline. But on Thursday, hours before the companies were set to pull out of the state, an appeals court judge granted them additional time. The judge instructed the companies to prepare detailed plans for converting drivers into employees and set Oct. 13 as the date to hear arguments. But regardless of what the judge decides, voters will be the ultimate arbiters.
In the November election, the issue will be put before Californians, who will decide the fate of the companies' ballot measure, Proposition 22. Uber and Lyft have already invested heavily to promote the proposal, describing it as a superior "third way" for classifying drivers' employment, offering workers new benefits and protections. Prop 22 opponents say the measure falls short because workers are still denied employee status and rights guaranteed by state law.
High stakes
The stakes are high. Ride-hailing companies have argued that converting drivers to employees would devastate their business in the country's most populous state, with one Uber study showing that prices could increase between 30% and 120% depending on the region. And while California represents less than 10% of Uber's ride-hailing volume, and less than 20% of Lyft's rides, state legislators around the country will watch the outcome of the legal battle closely. If the state's lawmakers prevail, other legislatures could follow suit with similar requirements.
As campaigning for the November election intensifies, the ballot proposal has become a hotly contested political issue. On Thursday, President Donald Trump's campaign put out a statement in support of the companies. The campaign decried Democratic support for California's labor law and said the state was "waging an all-out assault on workers."
Supporters of the companies' proposition have raised more than $110 million as of June 30, according to state filings. Meanwhile, the campaign to defeat Prop 22 has raised less than $1 million.