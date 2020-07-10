United: Nearly 36,000 workers may be let go

United Airlines announced Wednesday that despite receiving billions in federal aid, it may furlough nearly 36,000 employees Oct. 1, a scenario one union official called a "gut punch."
The number represents nearly 40% of the Chicago-based airline's workforce.
Government grants received through the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, require airlines to keep front-line workers on the job through Sept. 30. In addition to receiving $4.9 billion in grants, United signed a letter of intent this week to accept roughly $4.5 billion in loans through the law. But executives said that with demand for air travel unlikely to return in 2020, they have no choice but to warn employees of layoffs.
"The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past Oct. 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed," the airline said in a memo sent to employees. "And involuntary furloughs come as a last resort, after months of companywide cost-cutting and capital-raising."
Under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, most firms with 100 or more employees must give them 60 days' notice of mass layoffs or plant closings. What is happening at United will probably be repeated as carriers struggle to survive the worst economic crisis in the industry's history. Airline executives have already signaled they expect to emerge from the crisis with smaller workforces.
In a message to employees in March, Oscar Munoz, then United's chief executive, and Scott Kirby, then the airline's president, said that while taking care of employees would be their top priority, "if the recovery is as slow as we fear, it means our airline and our workforce will have to be smaller than it is today."
Still, Wednesday's announcement was a blow to employees.
"The United Airlines projected furlough numbers are a gut punch, but they are also the most honest assessment we've seen on the state of the industry," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 19 airlines, including United.
Burning $40M a day
United employs roughly 95,000 people worldwide. The number of furloughs could be fewer depending on how many employees accept early retirement, voluntary separation or other programs, executives said. Already, more than 20,000 United employees have taken voluntary unpaid leaves of absence. The airline has also cut other costs, but officials said it is burning through $40 million a day.
Demand for travel has increased slowly but remains far below 2019 levels. In its June forecast, the International Air Transport Association estimated that carriers worldwide would lose $84.3 billion in 2020. Revenue is expected to fall 50%, from $838 billion in 2019 to $419 billion this year.
United said, even though it has begun to add flights, capacity is expected to be down 75% in July compared with the same month last year. Some growth is anticipated in August, but the numbers are still projected to be down 65% compared with last August.
On a phone call with reporters Wednesday, United executives said they were aware of the unions' push for an extension to the payroll support program, and while they would continue to engage with leaders in Washington, they were not counting on Congress to act.
"We don't feel like we can count on additional government support," a United executive on the call said.
Of the 36,000 United employees who could be affected, roughly 15,000 are flight attendants, and 11,000 are customer service or gate agents. About 1,800 catering workers, 1,000 contact center employees, 5,500 technical operations employees and 225 network operations workers also could be affected. Among pilots, 2,250 could be harmed.