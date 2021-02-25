United Airlines doesn't foresee an impact to Guam flights after the recent emergency landing of a Boeing 777 aircraft in Denver, and the subsequent grounding of United 777s built with a specific engine.
After a United aircraft lost engine parts shortly after takeoff from the Denver airport, the airline "voluntarily and temporarily (removed) 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule. The move will begin immediately and is being undertaken "out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement from the airline.
"We don't expect any major impacts on the Guam-Honolulu route at the moment," according to the airline.
Airline officials have been in touch with regulators at the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration and will "continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service," according to the statement.
The airline said it expects "only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced."
"Safety remains our highest priority - for our employees and our customers. That’s why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United Flight 328," the airline stated. "And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day-to-day operations and when emergencies like this occur.