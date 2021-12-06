United Airlines announced Friday in a press release that the inaugural class of 30 United Aviate Academy students will begin their studies Dec. 6 at the new flight training academy at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. The first class, 80% of whom are women or people of color, will complete a yearlong training program that sets them up for a career as a United pilot. The academy received more than 7,500 applications from aspiring pilots around the country in less than six months, with nearly 75% of those applicants being women or people of color, United stated in the release.
After completing their training at the academy, students will build flight and leadership experience while working within the Aviate pilot development ecosystem at partner universities, professional flight training organizations and United Express carriers on their way to becoming United pilots.
“We are thrilled to welcome our first class of students to the academy’s new home at Phoenix Goodyear airport,” said Mary Ann Schaffer, United’s chief pilot and member of the United Aviate Academy board of directors. “The facility ensures we have the resources to expand our training capabilities and that the next generation of aviators will receive industry-leading training toward their goal of becoming a pilot for United Airlines.”
Following the inaugural class, the academy anticipates welcoming between 25 and 50 new students each month and expects to train at least 500 students yearly. United expects to hire at least 10,000 pilots by 2030.
United Aviate Academy at Phoenix Goodyear Airport
The state-of-the-art, 340,000-square-foot facility at Phoenix Goodyear Airport, which the academy will lease from the city of Phoenix, will provide aspiring pilots with industry-leading resources, equipment and accommodations.
Other advantages the facility will offer to United Aviate Academy include:
• Leasing a fleet of late-model Cirrus SR-20 series single-engine aircraft, which feature advanced safety characteristics.
• Nearly 50,000 square feet of office space.
• Multiple aircraft hangars.
• Dormitory rooms for student housing with ample room for expansion.
• Proximity to many auxiliary airfields in the Phoenix area.
• Favorable weather for year-round flight training.
For more information, visit unitedaviate.com or @unitedaviate on Instagram.