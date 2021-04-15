United Airlines has announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind Eco-Skies Alliance SM program. Working with the airline, more than a dozen leading global corporations will collectively contribute toward the purchase of approximately 3.4 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel this year. With its nearly 80% emissions reductions on a lifecycle basis compared to conventional jet fuel, this is enough sustainable fuel to eliminate approximately 31,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, or enough to fly passengers over 220 million miles, according to a release from the airline issued April 14.
Inaugural participants, from a variety of industries include: Autodesk, Boston Consulting Group, CEVA Logistics, Deloitte, DHL Global Forwarding, DSV Panalpina, HP Inc., Nike, Palantir, Siemens and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.
“While we’ve partnered with companies for years to help them offset their flight emissions, we applaud those participating in the Eco-Skies Alliance for recognizing the need to go beyond carbon offsets and support (sustainable fuels-powered) flying, which will lead to more affordable supply and ultimately, lower emissions,” said United CEO Scott Kirby. “This is just the beginning. Our goal is to add more companies to the Eco-Skies Alliance program, purchase more SAF and work across industries to find other innovative paths towards decarbonization.”
United has made the airline industry’s single largest investment in sustainable fuels and has purchased more sustainable fuel than any other airline in the world. World Energy, a long-term partner of United, will supply the sustainable fuel to Los Angeles International Airport, which makes it conveniently accessible to United’s operations, according to the release.
In addition to the Eco-Skies Alliance program, United is giving customers the ability to contribute funds for additional sustainable fuel purchase or for use on initiatives United believes will help decarbonize aviation. Understanding there is a growing interest among customers for real, lasting solutions, this new capability will be available starting immediately via portal on united.com/ecoskiesalliance.
“We know there is a growing demand from a wide range of our customers including corporations, cargo shippers and individuals who share the same concern we do – that climate change is the most pressing issue of our generation,” Kirby said.