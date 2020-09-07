WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is considering adding China's largest semiconductor manufacturer to a trade blacklist, in another sign of heightening U.S.-China technology tensions.
The Defense Department said it is working with other agencies to determine whether the "actions" of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., or SMIC, warrant adding the company to the so-called Entity List, which would block U.S. companies from selling SMIC technology without a license.
"Such an action would ensure that all exports to SMIC would undergo a more comprehensive review," Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said by email Saturday, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.
Gough declined to comment on the reasons for the review. The Pentagon in the past has warned that China's efforts to develop corporate strength in technologies including semiconductors would be likely to benefit the People's Liberation Army.
A report last month by SOS International, a defense contractor in Reston, Virginia, said that SMIC has a variety of ties to China's defense sector, including an ongoing relationship with CETC, a state-owned developer of military electronics. SMIC has helped CETC test new manufacturing technologies, and has used CETC technologies in its own manufacturing, according to the report, details of which were earlier reported by The Wall Street Journal. SOS also said Chinese military researchers have disclosed in research papers using SMIC technology to manufacture chips.
SMIC officials didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.
The Entity List, overseen by the Commerce Department, has become a favorite Trump administration tool to crack down on China and now includes more than 300 Chinese entities.
The Trump administration has previously used it against Chinese telecom company Huawei, against entities engaged in alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang region, and most recently against Chinese companies allegedly involved in building controversial islands in the South China Sea.