WASHINGTON – The U.S. economy grew 2.3% in 2019, a solid pace that was boosted by strong consumer and government spending but fell short of President Donald Trump's promise to deliver at least 3% growth.
Last year's growth was the weakest since Trump took office, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday, as Trump's escalating trade war with China triggered a major pullback in business spending and investment. From April through December, business investment contracted as corporate leaders preferred to sit on cash or return it to investors instead of using it to build new factories or buy equipment.
The falloff in growth – from 2.9% in 2018 to a more typical pace in 2019 – suggests that the stimulus from the tax cuts is wearing off and the trade war is canceling out many of its benefits. The tax cuts came with a hefty price tag that many Republicans hoped would be offset by stronger growth for years.
But last year's growth also shows the economy's resilience, as it rebounded from recession fears in August to close out the year on solid footing thanks largely to American consumers.
Economists predict the U.S. economy will cool further in 2020, with growth coming in around 2%, but few anticipate a recession. The big question mark is whether businesses will start spending again now that Trump has paused his trade battle with China.
If companies begin deploying more cash and investing, growth could pick up and return closer to 2018′s levels. But an increasing number of forecasters say growth could slide further thanks to headline-making headwinds, such as the production stoppage at Boeing and the fast-spreading coronavirus in China.
"You can see the sugar high in 2018 in consumption and business investment that has gone away in 2019," said Constance Hunter, chief economist at KPMG. "We don't see a corporate investment rebound in 2020. It's going to be a very sluggish year."
Trump and his fellow Republicans have portrayed the U.S. economy's performance as "unprecedented," "historic" and in the "fast lane" after the GOP tax cuts. Many economists paint a different picture, though, describing the economy as slightly above potential.
The president's top economic adviser predicted growth would top 3% for at least two quarters this year.
"I think we'll see a big pickup in growth in the spring, if not the winter," Larry Kudlow, head of the National Economic Council, said on Fox Business. "It's a fundamentally healthy economy," he said, touting the 3.5% unemployment rate and "tremendous wage gains."
Last year, Kudlow offered a similar prediction that did not come to fruition. Growth was 2.1% in the final three months of the year, slightly better than many economists expected but below this expansion's 2.3% average.
American consumers continue to drive the U.S. economy. Numerous polls and surveys show consumer confidence remains high. Americans believe that it is easy to get a job and that their incomes are likely to stay the same or improve in the coming months.