US initial jobless claims edge up but hold near pandemic low

JOBS: A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed outside a Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop in Glendale, Calif., on July 7. The U.S. Labor Department reported July 7, that the number of available jobs at the end of May rose to 9.21 million, a record-high number of open jobs for the second straight month as a quickly rebounding economy drives intense demand for workers. Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service