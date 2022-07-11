WASHINGTON - Talk of recession is everywhere. Inflation is at 40-year highs, the stock market is spiraling, and consumer sentiment has tanked to an all-time low.
But the job market remains exceptionally strong.
On Friday morning, the Labor Department reported that 372,000 jobs were created in June, a healthy showing. For economists and policymakers, the hope is that jobs growth - which has been hovering around 400,000 new positions per month - will slow to a sustainable pace that could help moderate inflation, without a significant rise in unemployment.
"The labor market is still running hot even though the temperature has come down by a few degrees," said Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor. "We did see recession concerns pick up significantly in June, but labor demand seems to be holding up."
The latest figures underscore the strength of a labor market that has rapidly rebounded after more than 20 million people lost their jobs in the first months of the pandemic. But after months of unprecedented growth and decades-high inflation, the focus has shifted to cooling the economy enough to a more even-keeled pace.
"What we see in the last few months of data are a strong labor market and also one that's beginning to make the transition from historic economic recovery to steady, stable growth," a senior White House official said in a Thursday media briefing ahead of the unemployment report.
"There continue to be a range of risks to the economic outlook ... including inflation and disruptions associated with the war in Ukraine," added the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as part of ground rules set by the White House. "But the strong labor market . . . we continue to see is an important tailwind in the face of those risks."
The labor market is a crucial indicator of whether the country is in a recession, and so far there is little indication of a dramatic cooldown. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, near historic lows. The Federal Reserve expects the jobless rate to rise gradually to 4.1% by 2024.