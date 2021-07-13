WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive action that seeks to rein in corporate powerhouses and boost competition across a slew of major industries.
The sprawling action, which includes 72 different directives, is meant to address growing concerns from Democrats about corporate consolidation in the U.S. economy and add scrutiny to the ways airline fees, prescription drug costs and Internet service are priced.
Yet the executive order largely relies on federal agencies to enact the changes, and it could take months for any concrete actions to surface. Still, Biden's order could mark the beginning of a set of policy shifts that redraw how the federal government focuses on corporate behavior and the impacts for consumers.
In remarks Friday afternoon, Biden said that capitalism called for "open and fair competition."
"Capitalism without competition isn't capitalism, it's exploitation," Biden said. "Without healthy competition, big players can change and charge whatever they want and treat you however they want. For too many Americans, that means accepting a bad deal for things you can't go without."
Why is Biden doing this?
The Biden administration argues that corporate consolidation across the U.S. economy leads to higher prices and ultimately leaves consumers with few options for where to spend their money.
At the same time, the White House says less competition at the corporate level also pushes wages down. Airline workers or hospital employees, for example, may have limited options for places to work, giving them less bargaining power when it comes to higher pay.
There are also political influences at play. Concerns about monopolies and consolidation are not just rallying cries for those farthest on the left. Rather, antitrust debates now play a major role in Democratic politics.
Many Republicans and large business groups, however, may see Biden's executive order as doing too much to dictate how private markets and big business operate.
In the backdrop are broader economic forces that also affect wages, prices and competition in the labor force. As the economy recovers from the coronavirus crisis, some employers are offering higher pay to encourage workers to return. As businesses compete for new hires, and pay is going up, some economists say 2021 is shaping up to be the year of the pay raise.
What's the impact
What goods or services could see the biggest impact?
And what about the tech products we use every day?
The order points to prescription drugs, health insurance, airlines and internet service as major areas of focus. The upshot appears to be that the White House wants federal agencies to give consumers more power to claw back fees that big companies charge, arguing that consumers have little leverage to fight back against mandatory fees or certain restrictions.
On drug prices, the order directs health officials to work with states on ways to import medicines safely from Canada, where they are sold at lower prices. It also directs the Department of Health and Human Services to consider issuing proposed rules that allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter, a change that would make them much more accessible to consumers.
The Department of Transportation is also encouraged to consider rules that would require airlines to refund fees when bags are delayed, or when services, like in-flight entertainment, are expected but not actually provided. The order also encourages DOT to consider rules requiring airlines to clearly disclose fees tied to baggage or cancellations.
The Biden executive order takes direct aim at the ways that tech companies have solidified their dominance and influence in Americans' lives. If federal regulators adopt these recommendations, it may be harder for big companies like Facebook to buy up rising rivals, like Instagram.
The order also recommends new rules to stop "unfair methods of competition" in online marketplaces, which could include app stores or e-commerce platforms like Amazon. That could result in changes to how big tech giants can compete with smaller businesses, like app developers or retailers.
Will the order make prices go down?
When it comes to actual price tags, the order itself cannot lower prices. The order largely directs or encourages federal agencies to take steps that can lower prices. But it remains to be seen how federal agencies respond, and over what period of time. And if agencies act too aggressively, they could draw legal challenges that force Congress to eventually weigh in.
Also, Biden's order is not intended to solve the broader price increases currently unfolding in the economy. As the economy heals from the coronavirus crisis, demand for goods and services has shot up much faster than supply can rebound. Supply-chain backlogs, among other economic factors, have triggered a rise in inflation. But policymakers at the Federal Reserve and White House say those dynamics are temporary.