White House: New small business loan program out of money

WASHINGTON – A new lending program for small businesses maxed out Thursday morning and stopped accepting claims, but negotiations picked up between Democrats and the Trump administration to address that growing problem as the nation plunged into unemployment levels not seen since the Great Depression.
The Small Business Administration said on its website that the agency "is unable to accept new applications ... based on available appropriations funding."
The $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program was a central piece of the massive $2 trillion economic rescue law passed three weeks ago. Republicans and Democrats say more action is needed to build on the law, but they have not been able to agree on what to do. The economy continues to crumble, but lawmakers are scattered all over the country, advancing conflicting proposals and bickering.
The impasse became so heated that President Donald Trump lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday morning, a day after he threatened to adjourn Congress because of what he characterized as nothing being done. Pelosi dismissed Trump as "a weak person."
By the end of the day Thursday, Trump said his administration was negotiating with Democrats and that he expected "something's going to be happening."
The PPP was overwhelmed by demand from the moment it launched April 3, and the program has essentially run dry as small businesses around the nation ask for relief. The program is aimed at helping businesses with less than 500 workers and keeping people employed by extending loans that are forgivable if businesses keep workers on payroll.
Guam, Northern Marianas
At least 238 Guam businesses have so far received approval for $53.6 million in federal loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration Guam branch.
Seven banks or lending institutions on Guam are taking part in the program.
In the Northern Marianas, 29 applications were approved, amounting to more than $7.5 million, SBA said.
The SBA reported Thursday morning that more than 1,637,000 loan applications valued at "over $339 billion" had been approved. It is not expected to disclose who the recipients of the taxpayer funds will be; the $2 trillion bailout law did not compel the agency to make this information public.
The government has not released data showing how much of that cash has been disbursed and given to the small businesses. Anecdotal reports from lenders and small business owners suggest a small portion of it has been released, with many banks overwhelmed with applications. It is also unclear how many firms have secured new loans, though it appears to be a small portion of the 30 million small businesses in the United States.
Last week, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress to agree to $250 billion more for the program, but a GOP attempt to approve that increase failed in the Senate as Democrats demanded more money for hospitals, cities and states and food stamp recipients.
There had been scant progress for the past week, but talks started Wednesday with aides to Mnuchin, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. They did not yield results in time for action at a brief Senate session Thursday afternoon, as some had hoped. But the negotiations were ongoing, with Trump sounding notes of optimism at his daily coronavirus briefing Thursday evening even while criticizing Democrats' demands.
"We're negotiating with Democrats. And they should, frankly, approve it quickly. This is a great thing for our country. It's a great thing for small business and for the workers," Trump said. "And we're having a hard time getting them to approve it. I think it's going to happen. It should happen really unanimously. But they're trying to get things and we're not too happy with what they're trying to get."
Congress asked to approve $500B more
Democrats have blamed Republicans for the impasse, accusing them of refusing to negotiate over their demands for targeted assistance, such as more relief for hospitals, and for city and state budgets that have been hammered by a drop in revenue. Governors of both parties have been begging Congress to approve $500 billion more in stabilization funds to help them weather the economic catastrophe.
Pelosi told reporters on a conference call Thursday that instead of asking Democrats why they are blocking more small-business money, Republicans should explain why they are standing in the way of increases for health care facilities and state and local budgets.
"I turn the question on them," Pelosi said. "When we all know we want to help small businesses, why would you turn your back on the hospitals who are delivering the services?"
Republicans have argued that the need for small businesses is more immediate, but Pelosi disputed that. "It's very, in our view, self-evident that that need for state and local and hospitals is urgent now," she said. Pelosi said negotiations were ongoing, and also said Democrats wanted to see more data on how the small business program has functioned, but she said talks were continuing.
The PPP program reached its funding limit while a separate program, called Economic Injury Disaster Loans, is also running short on funds. The funding shortfall has already caused that program to slash the size of loans it gives to small businesses, SBA officials say.
The Guam Daily Post contributed to this report.