Winner shares Nobel Prize for research

NOBEL: Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences Hans Ellegren, center, and Members of the Economics Nobel Prize committee Tore Ellingsen, left, and John Hassler give a press conference to announce the winners of the 2022 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, on Oct. 10. Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service