The new Yap Island Market has seen an upsurge in participation with the latest market event held April 30, according to a media release from the Yap Visitors Bureau. As Yap remains COVID-19-free, and its borders still closed, the Yap Visitors Bureau continues to find ways to enjoy a “normal life."
Previously, this kind of market activity occurred only occasionally during special events. The Island Market was launched late 2020 and it is gaining popularity. The event is held at the Yap Living History Museum every last Friday of each month.
The recent pressures associated with COVID-19, including reduced imports and travel restrictions have increased the importance of this market that provides a source of food, cash and other exchanges as well.
Organized by the Yap Visitors Bureau, the market will hopefully be a tourist attraction as visitors will also be able to enjoy the market and purchase art and handicrafts once the island opens up again, the release stated.