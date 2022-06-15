Yen weakens to lowest in 24 years, takes toll on businesses, households

The effects of the yen's depreciation this year have gone far beyond foreign exchange markets. The rapidly weakening yen has put a greater burden on corporations and household budgets, but there are no special remedies on the horizon to stabilize market prices.
While the central banks of other countries have implemented tight monetary policies to deal with sharp inflation, the Bank of Japan maintains its monetary easing measures. As a result, low interest rates continue and the yen, which has lost its attractiveness for fund management, has been sold.
The yen temporarily slumped to the low 135-yen range against the dollar on Monday, marking its lowest level in 24 years.
The yen's depreciation has accelerated since the U.S. Federal Reserve dropped its zero-interest-rate policy and raised the rates in March.
The rapid depreciation of the yen has had a significant impact on Japanese companies. Major automakers, for example, factored in a range of 115 yen to 123 yen to the dollar for the business year ending March 2023, far from the current level.
The yen's depreciation will balloon the overseas earnings of Japanese automakers in yen terms. For example, Toyota's operating profit for its core business normally increases by about 45 billion yen for every 1 yen of depreciation.
Some of these gains, however, will be offset by higher prices for raw materials that must be imported, such as steel and aluminum. "Negative aspects of the recent depreciation of the yen have been expanding partly due to soaring raw material prices," said Seiichi Nagatsuka, a vice chairman of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association.
The combination of inflated material costs and a weakened yen could lead to serious damage for domestic demand-oriented companies.
Nitori Holdings, which makes and sells furniture produced in Asia, stands to lose about 2 billion yen in earnings in a year with every 1 yen of depreciation. There is a possibility that the company could experience business damage starting in October, when its current exchange contracts expire, or later.
Meiji, a major food maker, relies on imports for many of its raw materials, including cacao. A senior company executive complained, saying, "The current accelerating depreciation of the yen is a serious blow."
Impact seen on prices of cooking oil, instant noodles
Soaring raw material and energy prices have increased prices of cooking oil and familiar foods such as instant noodles. Manufacturers are trying to curb production costs but cannot deal with the current situation with their own corporate efforts alone.
Japan relies on imports for many of its food items. If the weakening of the yen progresses at the current rate, there is concern that price hikes will spread further, putting greater burdens on household budgets.
In 1998, the government and the Bank of Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market by buying yen and selling dollars when the yen slumped to 135 yen against the dollar. However, these efforts to prop up the value of the yen had a limited effect.
In the market, there is concern about further depreciation of the yen.
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities, said, "If rapid inflation is prolonged in the United States, we could see the dollar reaching 140 yen."