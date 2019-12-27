Guam Fire Department units are currently at the scene of a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Marine Corps Drive in Dededo.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 31-year-old man, was reported to be conscious and responsive but sustained injuries, according to GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital.
The other male patient, operator of the car, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Motorists can expect delays as the outermost northbound lane is closed while the Guam Police Department investigates.