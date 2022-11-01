The inaugural Tour de France Wine Journey, a wine tasting and culinary event, provided a glimpse into what is possible when the limitation to ingredients is only the imagination, and money is no object. The $300 per person admission to the event proved to be a value, which was held at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort Salon last Friday. "We had about 14 chefs working this event, more chefs than tasters," chuckles Patrick Callarec, the cluster culinary director for the Dusit Thani group of properties. "The logistics for this type of event are very tricky, as these types of ingredients are delicate, quite perishable, and delays of days or a week can really affect the quality," he said.
Callarec, a native of Cannes, France, recalled some nostalgia putting together the menu, "this menu reminded me when I was working as a young chef in Cannes in the 80s, the trend at that time was working with top of the line ingredients like the foie gras and caviar."
Celine San Nicolas, the owner of France Wines Etc., is the co-promoter of the event. A Parisian, San Nicolas, née Aubin, is importing wines from France from small to medium size high-quality wineries. "Our mission is to import top quality wines from the six main French wines regions, small wineries, not the big mass production labels," said San Nicolas. France Wines Etc. is operating 5 wine cellars where conditions are carefully monitored to maintain the consistency of the product. "The wines are loaded onto temperature controlled trucks in France, and the temperatures and conditions are monitored and maintained carefully during the entire shipping process," explains San Nicolas, "at no point are the cases unloaded on a dock somewhere to sweat and await transport to another location, we have gone through great lengths to ensure the temperature and humidity integrity to get these cases of wine and champagne directly from France, into our cellars."
"I know these vintners, and they know me on a first name basis. I purchase the cases directly from them, and they let me know the details of the season and harvest and what to expect with the wine, and some of them become quite delighted when I have to explain that their products are coming to Guam!" she laughs.
"The importance of the patrimony, the heritage and the art of wine and culinary is ingrained in French culture. This national pride extends into every region, like the lavender in Provence or the perfume in Grasse, every region takes great pride in their regional products, to the point of intense regulation. Many, many factors, the source of ingredients and even specific vineyard practices can determine whether or not a product can even be called a Champagne, a Bordeaux or Châteauneuf-du-Pape," said San Nicolas.
The Tour de France Wine Journey on Friday was the first of six such events, the inaugural tour being the Champagne region of the country. For those in the know, a 2009 vintage of the Philipponnat Cuvée 1522 Brut champagne