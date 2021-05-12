Preya Ashlee Camacho

Congratulatory Message : Congratulations, my girl! The life adventures have just begun as your journey into college. Continue to do your best because in the end all the hard work will pay off. Love, your family.
All content on this page is user-submitted or provided by the schools with which we have partnered. While the information is moderated for site data entry guidelines, we cannot be held responsible for factual errors, misspellings, or student profile information as such. If you see an error that needs correcting, please contact us.