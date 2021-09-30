Doris Teresita Flores Lujan, of Inalåhan, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 74. Mass is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. on weekdays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and 8 a.m. on Sundays, at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Doris Teresita Flores Lujan
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Pair admit they had meth with infant in room
- 16-year-old among 3 reported COVID-19-related deaths
- Katner Herry admits he beat cousin to death, left her on road
- Drug smuggler gets 5 years in federal prison
- Man accused of secretly recording sex video
- Complaint: Children beaten with mop handle until it broke
- Complaint: Man breaks into Yigo home, accused of molesting woman
- Boy, 16, among fatalities linked to COVID-19
- Marbo Cave property owner dropping suit against solar plant developer, contractor
- Families remember loved ones
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
It's disheartening that the government of Guam has frozen the execution of a program that could really help thousands of Guam's unemployed get… Read more
- By Ron McNinch
In public administration, we like to work on real-world problems and help the government find solutions. George Bernard Shaw in his play “Man … Read more
- By In Kook Kim
I joined the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992. One of the reasons for joining was to broaden my horizons and mindset. I learned earl… Read more
Roman Leon Guerrero Quinata Sr., of Ipan, former commissioner of Talo'fo'fo', died Sept. 25 … Read more
Angie Jay Santos Palomo Claros, also known as "Ang/AJ," of Maite, died Sept. 28 at the age o… Read more
Donna Marie Aflleje Cruz, familian Papa, of Tamuning, died on Sept. 13. Last respects will b… Read more
Rodney Tyquiengco Cruz, also known as “Rod”, familian “Serafin”, of Yona, died on Sept. 13 a… Read more
Francisco Meno Crisostomo, of Inarajan, died on Sept. 23 at the age of 76. Mass of Intention… Read more
National Sports
- More than 400K Americans have received COVID-19 booster shot
- CDC: Booster shot side effects similar to those from 2nd dose
- Senate Republicans again block debt-limit hike; shutdown looms
- War in Afghanistan ended in 'strategic failure,' Milley says
- Survey: Americans want more diplomacy, fewer troops abroad