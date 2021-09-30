Doris Teresita Flores Lujan, of Inalåhan, died on Sept. 22 at the age of 74. Mass is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. on weekdays; 5 p.m. on Saturdays; and 8 a.m. on Sundays, at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Viewing and last respects will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. at San Isidro Church, Malojloj. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

