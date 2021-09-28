Doris "Doring" Teresita Flores Lujan died on Sept. 22 2021 at the age of 74.
Masses are offered daily at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj through October 4 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on October 5th at 11 a.m. at San Isidro Catholic Church, Malojloj. Viewing will be held at Our Lady of Peace memorial Park in Windward Hills, Talofofo from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Internment will follow.
Executive Order COVID-19 protocols will be followed.