The 57-year-old driver of an SUV that ran off the highway and plunged over the Talofofo Bay Overlook has died, according to the Guam Police Department on Thursday.
The crash occurred on March 28.
GPD'S Highway Patrol Division conducted an investigation and found out that a Jeep Cherokee Latitude was traveling east on Route 4 by Route 4A when the vehicle ran off the roadway and knocked down a rock wall barrier by the overlook.
The vehicle plunged from the cliff and landed on private property.
The male driver was immediately transported to Naval Hospital Guam for treatment and was later transferred to Guam Regional Medical City.
On April 8, traffic investigators conducted a follow-up on the status of the driver. Traffic investigators were later informed by GRMC medical personnel, that the driver had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on April 6.
The case remains open as traffic investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash, according to GPD.