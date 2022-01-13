Elizabeth “Betty” Christopher, of Nimitz Hill Estates, Piti, died Jan. 9 at the age of 97. Last respects will be from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation to follow.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victim to driver in drive-thru crash: ‘Dude, where you going?’
- ‘Guamanian Star’ show draws talented hopefuls
- P-EBT funds dry up for some students; Public Health says more on the way
- 'I made a big mistake': DYA worker fired after alleged attack on client
- Police search for suspect in drive-thru hit-n-run
- Crash suspect to police: ‘I only smoke marijuana’
- GW student taken into custody after lockdown
- Juan Mendiola gets 25 years for manslaughter: ‘I was just defending myself’
- GDOE student cases quadruple in two days; classes continue
- GRTA manager quits; former Parks head is interim replacement
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
One thing is certain for Guam residents who have lived here for any length of time. Read more
- Ronald McNinch
In 1990, my wife Rose and I decided to take my three nephews on a vacation to Huntsville, Alabama, and Disney World in Orlando, Florida. They … Read more
- +3
- Samuel Friedman
“We have met the enemy and he is us.” Pogo, 1970. Read more
Norma Castro Galon, of Mongmong, died Jan. 8 at the age of 84. Mass of Intention is offered … Read more
Joaquin Meno San Nicolas, also known as "JR/Kin," of Inalåhan, died Jan. 10 at the age of 67… Read more
Aida Del Rosario Libut, of Tamuning, died Jan. 6 at the age of 69. Rosary is being prayed at… Read more
Larry G. Boado, of Yigo, died Jan. 9 at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects may be paid… Read more
Vincent "Ben" C. Bermudes, of Chalan Pago, died Jan. 3 at the age of 62. Nightly rosary is b… Read more
- Japan extends virus border controls until the end of February
- NKorea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after attending launch
- NKorea conducts 2nd suspected missile test in less than a week
- US policymaker: Pacific may be most likely to see 'strategic surprise'
- In Japan, $130M spent to clean former US base land