Elizabeth S. Magadia, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at the upper level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags