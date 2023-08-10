Elizabeth S. Magadia, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 86. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon at the upper level of Santa Barbara Church, Dededo. Interment services will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Elizabeth S. Magadia
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Most Popular
Articles
- Police investigate crash in Yigo; woman found unresponsive in separate collision
- Man shot outside girlfriend's home in Malesso'
- Woman avoids additional prison time for plan to import meth through mail
- Man, woman dead after collision with pole
- OAG: Third suspect in Susuico death disposed of remains
- Asia's 1st grandmaster secures top spot in chess tournament
- 'The butterflies made me do it': Man charged with arson after blaze
- Man accused of vehicular negligence, family violence
- 3rd suspect arrested in Jason Susuico homicide investigation
- GPD: Stabbing linked to fatal Yigo crash
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Countries can’t tax their way to long-term prosperity. President Joe Biden wants to try anyway. Read moreBiden tax hikes: Road to economic decline
- Tim Rohr
While this column shall hereon be titled From the Gallery, this first column is the text of my argument “from the podium” this past July 25 be… Read moreFrom the podium
- Rumiko Ishigami
Since my arrival in Guam on April 25 this year to assume my post as the consul-general of Japan, I have been looking forward to attending the … Read moreConsul-General Rumiko Ishigami 2023 Liberation Lay message
Emma “Dagmar” Dagmar Bluemler Cruz, of Yigo, passed away Aug. 2 at the age of 71. Viewing an… Read moreEmma Dagmar Bluemler Cruz
Ricky Mantanona Cruz, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 5 at the age of 67. Mass of Intentions is … Read moreRicky Mantanona Cruz
Remedios Quilatan Silverio, of Dededo, passed away Aug. 3 at the age of 89. Mass of Intentio… Read moreRemedios Quilatan Silverio
Jose Malvas Mabayag, III, of Yona, passed away Aug. 4 at the age of 56. Viewing and last res… Read moreJose Malvas Mabayag, III
Frances C. Fejeran, of Barrigada, passed away July 28 at the age of 64. Last respects will b… Read moreFrances C. Fejeran
National Sports
- Surge of homicides in DC leaves 13 dead
- Country lacks a unifying voice in aftermath of Trump charges
- Biden's student loan forgiveness plan faces new lawsuit to block program
- Judge clears way for DOJ's antitrust case against Google to go to trial
- Trump pleads not guilty at arraignment for 2020 election indictment