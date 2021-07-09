Emergency responders secure Barrigada area

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE: Emergency responders established a perimeter around the Barrigada Post Office area Thursday evening as a precaution after a suspicious package was called in to 911 at 8:05 p.m. All precautions were being taken to ensure the safety and security of responders involved and the surrounding public, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. The Guam Police Department and Guam Fire Department responded to the situation. A GFD hazardous materials unit was en route to the scene. No additional details were available as of press time. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post